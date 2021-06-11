Little Mix LM7: Everything we know about Little Mix's first album as a trio

By Sam Prance

Here's what Little Mix have said about the LM7 release date, songs, collabs and tracklist so far.

Little Mix might have only released Confetti last year but it looks like they are already working on their seventh studio album.

There's no denying that Little Mix have had an iconic 2021 so far. Following Jesy Nelson's departure from the group in 2020, the girls have topped the charts with 'Sweet Melody', become the first girl band to ever win Best British Group at the BRIT Awards and recently scored two more Top 10 hits with 'Confetti (feat Saweetie)' and 'Heartbreak Anthem' respectively.

Now, it appears that Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards have started writing and recording for a brand new album. With that in mind, here's everything we know about LM7 so far, including the title, tracklist and release date.

READ MORE: Little Mix reveal they planned a Piers Morgan inspired Wasabi video | PopBuzz Meets

Little Mix new album: LM7 release date, songs, collabs and info. Picture: JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Image, @MNEK via Instagram

Are Little Mix recording a new album?

As it stands, Little Mix haven't officially announced that they are working on a seventh studio album. However, the girls have confirmed that they are writing and recording new music and shared glimpses of themselves in the studio. They also revealed in a Zach Sang interview that 'Confetti' is the final Confetti single "to close the era", so the new music is likely for a new era.

Perrie also teased: "We've got loads of stuff randomly waiting in the wings that we've already written. We have collabs that are coming out soon as well so there is actually quite a lot going on." Not to mention, when Zach asked the trio if they've recorded enough music for a new album, they all smiled and Leigh-Anne said: "You're gonna have to wait and see."

In other words, we're 99.9% sure that LM7 is coming and it sounds like a lot of it is already done.

When will Little Mix release their next album?

Little Mix are yet to reveal an official LM7 album release date. However, we imagine that they will likely release a new project ahead of The Confetti Tour in April 2022. Given that Leigh-Anne and Perrie are both pregnant, we imagine that the girls will wait until their babies are born before releasing the project so that they can do promo and videos more easily.

Our guess is that the record will come out in early 2022. However, given that the band have teased huge plans for 2021, it's possible that the album could come out this year. Perhaps, what's more likely, is the girls will release collabs and features with different artists this year and then officially start the LM7 campaign in 2022.

There's also a chance that Little Mix could release a deluxe edition of Confetti or even a Greatest Hits in honour of their 10 year anniversary in August in the meantime. We shall keep you posted with any updates.

Who are Little Mix working with on LM7?

Details on exactly who Little Mix are working with on the album are yet to be confirmed. However, they have posted videos of them in the studio with their long-term collaborators Kamille ('Black Magic', 'Shout Out to My Ex', 'Break Up Song') and MNEK ('Touch', 'Wasabi', 'Sweet Melody') so there are definitely some iconic songs already in the works.

Other names are yet to be revealed but we wouldn't be shocked if the girls reunite with some of their other past co-writers and producers including the likes of TMS, Maegan Cottone, Goldfingers and Tayla Parx. Jade has also stated in previous interviews that the band would love to work with Max Martin so anything is possible with LM7.

Jade has also since been spotted in the studio with Eyelar who co-wrote 'Told You So' on LM5.

Will there be any collabs on LM7?

Given that Little Mix have already said that have many collaborations waiting to come out, it seems likely that there will be some on LM7. Since 'Confetti (feat. Saweetie)', the girls have already released their hit 'Heartbreak Anthem' with Galantis and David Guetta but it's unclear if that will remain a standalone single, feature on LM7 or a Confetti deluxe edition.

There are also rumours that Little Mix have a song with Anne-Marie coming out this July, after a casting call for the music video leaked online. It also allegedly samples 'Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh)'. Anne-Marie's new album Therapy comes out on July 23 so the collab is likely part of that project and not LM7, but it could be on both.

Elsewhere, Little Mix have teased that they would like to work with artists including Chloe x Halle, Mabel, Normani and Ariana Grande, so fingers crossed some of those are in the works.

According to a person from Buzzjack, the Anne Marie x Little Mix collab samples the claps from Lumidee's "Never Leave You" and the song's feeling is similar to that of Marie's "Ciao Adios"! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/zcWzlB5csE — 𝐋𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐱 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐬 (@lmchartstats) June 6, 2021

Am I wrong or are Little Mix about to release a song sampling Lumidee?!! pic.twitter.com/FTiCM5XJKF — Sam Prance (@samprance) June 2, 2021

What songs will be on LM7? Is there a tracklist?

No new Little Mix song titles have been confirmed just yet but Leigh-Anne appeared to tease a new lyric after Little Mix won their BRIT for Best British Group. She captioned a photo of the band with: "We walked through the fire, and as the flames got higher, it made us survivors, yeah it made us fighters..." and a secret emoji. Could it be from the LM7 lead single?

Kamille also posted a snippet of her in the studio with Jade recently listening to an unreleased song that sounds like a bop. In it, you can hear Jade sing: "Take that tongue out of your mouth 'cause you keep on talking too loud," over production similar to 'bad guy' by Billie Eilish. You can listen to the snippet at the top of this page.

It's also possible that 'Heartbreak Anthem' and the Anne-Marie collab could feature on the record.

What will LM7 be called?

There is no information on this just yet but we shall update you as soon as we know more.