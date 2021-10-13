Lizzo fans defend her after she's criticised for wearing a see-through dress to Cardi B's birthday party

By Jazmin Duribe

Lizzo was attending Cardi B's 29th birthday party in Los Angeles alongside Winnie Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion and Normani.

Lizzo fans have come to her defence after she was criticised for wearing a completely see-through dress to Cardi B's birthday party.

Now, we all know Lizzo can literally pull off anything and when it comes to fashion she's definitely not afraid to take risks. In 2019, Lizzo famously caused a worldwide stir when she attended a basketball game in a cut-out t-shirt dress that revealed her thong. And her response to the storm? "Your criticism has no effect on me, negative criticism has no stake in my life, no control over my life, over my emotions. And you know what? If you really, really don't like my ass, you can kiss it," she said on Instagram Live.

Well, on Tuesday night (Oct 13) Lizzo headed out for Cardi B’s 29th birthday party at River Studios in Los Angeles. The star-studded bash was dancehall themed and celebrities like rapper Megan Thee Stallion, singer Normani, supermodel Winnie Harlow and singer Teyana Taylor were also in attendance.

Lizzo fans defend her after she's criticised for wearing a see-through dress. Picture: @lizzobeeating via Instagram, JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Of course, the 'Rumors' singer went all out in a sequin-encrusted, purple gown that was totally see-through, complete with strategically placed nipple pasties and a thong. She paired the fishnet-style dress with a super high side ponytail and Jimmy Choos which, according to paparazzi pics, had been disposed of by the end of the night. Ah, we love a relatable queen.

A lot of people were here for Lizzo's unapologetically risqué lewk but sadly some criticised her for showing too much skin for her size. However, fans were quick to defend her, citing that there were little critiques about Winnie Harlow or Teyana Taylor (who wore sheer outfits too) covering up their bodies because they're slimmer.

Let's just be serious for a moment. There is always at least one person dressed like this inna di dance.

10/10 https://t.co/gSwqNe8Nd9 — Coconut Dumpling 🥟 (@Khadz_J) October 12, 2021

Rihanna be havin tits, nips and ass out all the time. But y’all mad at Lizzo??? Let her enjoy her life & body. https://t.co/lr0Ytcm8lS — ANG. 🪐 (@angiebaddd_) October 12, 2021

y’all better leave lizzo alone, fat phobic mfs. y’all faves be naked most of times and y’all never say sht but when it comes to lizzo it’s a problem. leave her tf alone https://t.co/QZLTHHqgKD — amine 🪐 (@iamaminebma) October 12, 2021

if rihanna wore lizzo’s outfit the blogs would be gagged, but hey 🤷🏾‍♂️ — ramon (@ramonrahal) October 12, 2021

Lizzo has long been an advocate of body confidence and acceptance. In an Instagram post in celebration of Plus Size Appreciation Day in 2020, Lizzo wrote: "S/O to on to my size 18+ beauties out there. We getting our visibility and FINALLY brands are beginning to catch up to how fly we’ve always been.

"We are fashion, we are sex symbols, we are IT. There’s a long road to inclusivity and we won’t stop until we there. Till then... shake yo belly, love handles, and jiggly thighs, love ur double chin and wear them bikinis cus u a bad bitch."