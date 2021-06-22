Lorde will not release her Solar Power album on CD to be "environmentally kind"

By Sam Prance

"No CDs this time. I didn’t wanna make something that would end up in a landfill in 2 years."

Lorde has announced that she won't be releasing any physical CDs of her brand new album Solar Power to be eco-friendly.

Yesterday (Jun 22), Lorde revealed that she will be releasing her third studio album, Solar Power, on August 20 worldwide. It will contain the lead single of the same name, alongside 11 brand new songs and two bonus tracks. Lorde also confirmed that she will be going on an intimate world tour in 2022 and tickets will become available for pre-sale later this week.

However, the Solar Power release will be different to Lorde's previous albums. You won't be able to purchase it on CD.

Lorde won’t release her Solar Power album on CD to be "evironmentally kind". Picture: CBS, Universal Music

In a newsletter to fans, Lorde explained: "No CDs this time. I didn’t wanna make something that would end up in a landfill in 2 years, but more than that, I wanted to make something that symbolised my commitment to asking questions of our systems, and making stuff with intention and sensitivity."

She added: "I’m calling it a music box. It’ll be the same size and shape as a CD, and you can buy it where CDs live, but this is something totally different. If you’re torn on which hold-in-your-hands, flip-through-the-pages thing to buy to best enjoy this album, honestly, I’d go for the music box. You’ll know more about this very soon."

If you visit, Lorde's website, the product is described as: "100% biodegradable hard eco box. Hi-res album download with bonus tracks + access to exclusive content. Fold-out poster. 32 page booklet. Limited 4 card set."

Lorde also includes a quote alongside the product that reads: "I decided early on in the process of making this album that I also wanted to create an environmentally kind, forward-thinking alternative to the CD. I wanted this music box product to be similar in size, shape and price to a CD, to live alongside it in a retail environment, but be something which stands apart — a plastic-free box that contains loads of extra visual content, handwritten notes, exclusive photos, and a download card."

She continues: "This card gets you a high-quality download of the music, 2 exclusive bonus tracks, and access to some special surprises along the way. It’s kind of like purchasing membership to a little club, one that’s committed to the evolving nature of a modern album."

If a music box doesn't sound like your thing, Lorde is also releasing Solar Power on vinyl the day of release and it will be available to stream and download on all platforms too. Check out the tracklist below.

What is Lorde's Solar Power tracklist?

The Path Solar Power California Stoned in the Nail Salon Fallen Fruit Secrets from a Girl (Who's Seen It All) The Man with an Axe Dominoes Big Star Leader of a New Regime Mood Ring Oceanic Feeling Helen of Troy Hold No Grudge

What do you think? Will you buy a Solar Power music box?