Niall Horan admits feeling like a "prisoner" in One Direction

By Jazmin Duribe

One Direction fans would frequently mob the band and bang on their car windows.

Niall Horan has admitted that he felt like a "prisoner" during his One Direction days.

As you know, One Direction were formed on The X Factor in 2010 and the boys – Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn and Niall – quickly gained a legion of fans. At the height of One Direction's fame they were constantly travelling the world and being mobbed by people hoping to catch a glimpse of them. But, although the band must have appreciated the adoration, it also had its challenges.

Niall admitted that he sometimes felt "like a prisoner" because of the sometimes over-zealous One Direction fans. During a guest appearance on Dermot O'Leary's People, Just People podcast, the 'Slow Hands' singer said that following the release of 'What Makes You Beautiful' fans would frequently bang on his car windows.

Niall Horan admits feeling like a "prisoner" in One Direction. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images, Karwai Tang/WireImage

"We were 17, 18, 19 for the first few years, and I struggled with it," he explained. "As you know, I have to be doing something all the time and the thoughts of just closing the curtain in the hotel room was just madness to me. I struggled with the idea of, 'Why won't you just let us out?' We just want to go for a walk, you know? You can't get inside the brain of a fan."

He added: "Now I completely get it, but at the time, you're like, 'You're our age. Just let us out. We just want to walk down the street. You must understand.'"

Niall also reflected on not being able to explore all the cities the band had toured because of the colossal fan presence. Whilst in Lima, Peru, the band couldn't even go to the shopping centre without being mobbed. "The police had done a headcount and there were 10,000 people in the street the whole time," Niall continued.

One Direction Performs On NBC's "Today". Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

One Direction announced their split in 2015, with the boys all becoming solo artists, so luckily Niall no longer has to feel imprisoned. And hopefully if we do get the 1D reunion we truly deserve the fans are a little calmer this time round.