Read the original lyrics to Olivia Rodrigo's Drivers License

By Katie Louise Smith

The original Drivers License lyrics see "brunette girl" change to "blonde girl", sparking online speculation about who the girl is.

The world may be terrible but at least we have Olivia Rodrigo and her new Sad Girl Anthem, 'Drivers License' to keep us going.

Before the chart-topping bop was officially released on January 8th, Olivia had been teasing it to her fans on Instagram with lyrics that were originally quite different.

In July 2020, Olivia dropped a video of herself singing the original version of 'Drivers License' alongside the caption: "wrote dis the other day. vv close to my heart. gonna call it drivers license I think lol."

The lyrics to that version have a few differences to the version that's currently stuck in all of our heads, including one that has sparked huge speculation about Sabrina Carpenter.

What are the original lyrics to Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License'?

While there's a few minor edits to the structure and flow of the lyrics within parts of the song, Olivia made two huge changes that seem to have altered the narrative of the track.

In verse 2, Olivia changes the word 'brunette' to 'blonde' as well as switching the original 'And I don't believe you when you say I did nothing wrong' line to 'Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me'.

Both of those lyric changes have sent fans into meltdown, connecting them to Olivia's High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett (who is thought to have written a song about Olivia) and Sabrina Carpenter (who is thought to now be dating Joshua... and also, blonde).

Read Olivia Rodrigo's original 'Drivers License' lyrics below

[Verse 1]

I got my driver's license last week

> Something we always talked about

'Cause you were so excited for me

To finally drive up to your house

But today I drove through the suburbs

Crying 'cause you weren't around

[Verse 2]

> And you're probably with that brunette girl

> The one I always thought about

She's so much older than me

She's everything I'm insecure about

Yeah, today I drove through the suburbs

'Cause I couldn't fathom loving no one else

[Chorus]

And I know we weren't perfect

But I've never felt this way for no one

And I just can't imagine

How you could be so okay now that I'm gone

> And I don't believe you when you say I did nothing wrong

Oh, today I drove through the suburbs

> 'Cause I couldn't fathom loving no one else

Which version do you prefer? Either way, the song is a bop and I will be crying about it until further notice. Thanks x