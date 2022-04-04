Olivia Rodrigo shut out of Grammys Best New Artist party despite winning the award

Olivia Rodrigo won three Grammys at the 2022 awards ceremony and ended up partying with Paris Hilton instead.

Olivia Rodrigo had a big night at the 2022 Grammys. However, she wasn't allowed to attend Spotify's Best New Artist party.

Last night (Apr 3), Olivia Rodrigo made her Grammy Awards debut and she took home multiple Grammys at the ceremony. As well as giving viewers a stunning live rendition of her Number 1 single 'Drivers License', Olivia also won Best Pop Solo Performance for the song and she took home the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for her record-breaking album Sour.

On top of that, Olivia won Best New Artist but, in spite of that, she was shut out of the Grammy's Best New Artist party.

Despite being the recipient of the Best New Artist award at the Grammys, Variety has confirmed that Olivia wasn't able to go to Spotify's Best New Artist party. The event was "strictly" for people over the age of 21 and, being just 19-years-old, Olivia is under the legal drinking age in California. Olivia's fellow nominees Jimmie Allen and Glass Animals went to the event.

However, that didn't stop Olivia from partying in style. The 'Good 4 U' singer had her own party and she was later spotted celebrating her wins with Paris Hilton. Not only are there videos of Olivia DJing with Paris going viral online, but Olivia and Paris were even caught on camera singing Paris's iconic single 'Stars Are Blind' together. Now, that's hot!

In her Best New Artist speech, Olivia said: "Thank you so much to the Recording Academy. This is my biggest dream come true. Thank you to my parents and my best friends, Iris, Maddie and Conan. I love you guys. And thanks to Dan who made all of my music with me. Dan you're the best friend, collaborator and person I could ever ask for."

Congratulations Olivia!