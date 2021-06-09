Olivia Rodrigo fans slam trolls who are body-shaming her over her weight

By Sam Prance

"I really need to remind people how dangerous it is to comment on someone’s body size."

Olivia Rodrigo fans have rallied to her defence after noticing that trolls were body-shaming her over her weight on Instagram.

On Saturday (Jun 5), Olivia Rodrigo posted a selection of cute, new photos on her Instagram page. In the pictures, Olivia can be seen wearing a '90s style tartan minidress with platform boots. Olivia captioned the post with "all i did was try my best", a lyric from her song 'Brutal'. In other words, Olivia was simply living her best life and acting like any teen superstar would.

However, shortly after Olivia shared the photos, people began commenting on her weight and now fans are calling them out.

After noticing negative remarks about Olivia's weight on social media, one fan tweeted: "I really need to remind people how dangerous it is to comment on someone’s body size. I’m seeing endless posts sharing photos of Olivia Rodrigo, calling her “too skinny.” I want you to question how helpful it is to make unsolicited comments like that about an 18 year old’s body."

Another person then tweeted: "yall are sick for body shaming olivia rodrigo. when someones fat u tell them to lose weight and stop eating but when u see someone skinny like olivia u call them anorexic and tell them to put some meat on their bones? disgusting. she’s so young and doesn’t deserve this".

fuck all of you people pic.twitter.com/5FjuZXtQQt — kendriana grande🅴 (@tunlust) June 6, 2021

I really need to remind people how dangerous it is to comment on someone’s body size. I’m seeing endless posts sharing photos of Olivia Rodrigo, calling her “too skinny.” I want you to question how helpful it is to make unsolicited comments like that about an 18 year old’s body? — Em ✨ (@EmilyJBashforth) June 5, 2021

people commenting on olivia rodrigo's weight doesn't sit right with me.. she's literally a teenager?? at that age you're literally still growing lol



calling her anorexic is fucking disturbing and probably a horrible thing for her to read — inabber 🦦🌱 (@iNabber69) June 6, 2021

I see people skinny shaming Olivia Rodrigo on my tl. I was skinny shamed growing up and it’s not fun and it made me cry a lot. I was born with heart disease and had a hard time gaining weight. Plus I had a high metabolism too. Don’t body shame anybody!!! — Like we’re made of Starlight ✨⭐️💫💛😎 (@swiftieun1corn) June 5, 2021

tw- ed

yall are sick for body shaming olivia rodrigo. when someones fat u tell them to lose weight and stop eating but when u see someone skinny like olivia u call them anorexic and tell them to put some meat on their bones? disgusting. she’s so young and doesn’t deserve this. pic.twitter.com/FnXMSkfHWF — gia 52 loves madillie (@chosetochange) June 6, 2021

All the people calling Olivia Rodrigo anorexic are definitely not medical professionals and their comments are harmful. Body shaming comes in many forms, even if unintentional. People can be skinny or bigger or whatever the hell they want to be. — Ben Stults (he/him) (@Benjerman99) June 5, 2021

you would think after celebrities like taylor swift who were skinny shamed on the internet and then later revealed she had an eating disorder that everyone would stop doing stuff like this. leave olivia rodrigo alone pic.twitter.com/6iKLsKHIG3 — s (@taylorshughes) June 5, 2021

It goes without saying that you shouldn't comment on other people's weight no matter what size they are. If you see people making harmful remarks about other people's weight on social media, make sure to report them. Olivia and no one else should be subject to this.

