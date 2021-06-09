Olivia Rodrigo fans slam trolls who are body-shaming her over her weight

9 June 2021, 11:23

By Sam Prance

"I really need to remind people how dangerous it is to comment on someone’s body size."

Olivia Rodrigo fans have rallied to her defence after noticing that trolls were body-shaming her over her weight on Instagram.

On Saturday (Jun 5), Olivia Rodrigo posted a selection of cute, new photos on her Instagram page. In the pictures, Olivia can be seen wearing a '90s style tartan minidress with platform boots. Olivia captioned the post with "all i did was try my best", a lyric from her song 'Brutal'. In other words, Olivia was simply living her best life and acting like any teen superstar would.

However, shortly after Olivia shared the photos, people began commenting on her weight and now fans are calling them out.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo launches Depop site where you can buy clothes from her Good 4 U video

Olivia Rodrigo fans slam trolls body-shaming her over her weight in new photos
Olivia Rodrigo fans slam trolls body-shaming her over her weight in new photos. Picture: Jason Mendez/Getty Images, @oliviarodrigo via Instagram

After noticing negative remarks about Olivia's weight on social media, one fan tweeted: "I really need to remind people how dangerous it is to comment on someone’s body size. I’m seeing endless posts sharing photos of Olivia Rodrigo, calling her “too skinny.” I want you to question how helpful it is to make unsolicited comments like that about an 18 year old’s body."

Another person then tweeted: "yall are sick for body shaming olivia rodrigo. when someones fat u tell them to lose weight and stop eating but when u see someone skinny like olivia u call them anorexic and tell them to put some meat on their bones? disgusting. she’s so young and doesn’t deserve this".

It goes without saying that you shouldn't comment on other people's weight no matter what size they are. If you see people making harmful remarks about other people's weight on social media, make sure to report them. Olivia and no one else should be subject to this.

READ MORE: Is Olivia Rodrigo releasing an album called Sweet? The theory explained

