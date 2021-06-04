Olivia Rodrigo launches Depop site where you can buy clothes from her Good 4 U video

By Sam Prance

Olivia Rodrigo's new SOURshop includes items from her 'Deja Vu' and 'Good 4 U' music videos.

Olivia Rodrigo has just set up a brand new Depop website where fans can purchase looks from her closet and music videos.

To paraphrase Wendy Williams, Olivia Rodrigo is the moment. Now, come on now. Over the course of six months, the Disney actress has become one of the biggest artists on the planet. From her record-breaking debut single 'Drivers License' to her critically-acclaimed first album Sour, people all around the world cannot get enough of Olivia and her relatable hit songs.

It's not just Olivia's music that fans adore though. It's also her aesthetic and now you can buy clothes directly from Olivia.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo fans think her Good 4 U video contains a savage Joshua Bassett easter egg

Olivia Rodrigo launches Depop site where you can buy clothes from her music videos. Picture: JJMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images, Depop

Yesterday (Jun 3), Olivia launched her own Depop website called SOURshop and it already has over 71,000 followers. Olivia announced the shop via Instagram, explaining that fans would be able to buy outfits and clothing items from her 'Deja Vu' and 'Good 4 U' videos as well as pieces from her own wardrobe. She also revealed that "all proceeds go to charity".

VISIT OLIVIA RODRIGO'S DEPOP SHOP HERE

Since then, Olivia has already sold 18 items via the website including her 'Deja Vu' scarf and her 'Good 4 U' trainers. Better yet none of the prices are extortionate. The scarf sold for $25 and the shoes sold for $45, which is cheaper than a lot of merch these days. Not to mention, they are items that Olivia herself has actually worn.

via GIPHY

A new batch of items will be made available on June 8th so follow the Depop shop for all the latest updates.