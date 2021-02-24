QUIZ: Can you name the One Direction solo song from the lyric?

24 February 2021, 17:54

By Sam Prance

Harry Styles? Liam Payne? Louis Tomlinson? Niall Horan? Zayn? How well do you know their music outside of One Direction?

There is no denying One Direction's impact. Together, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn took over the world with their undeniable hits. However, the boys have had just as much success as solo artists. Since going on hiatus, all five of them have scaled the charts with brilliant albums and singles of their own.

How well do you know One Direction's solo music though? Do you know 'Sign of the Times' as well as 'PILLOWTALK? Can you sing 'Slow Hands' and 'Strip That Down' off by heart? Are you Louis' biggest fan? The only way to know for sure is by taking this lyric quiz. If you score 9/10 or more, you're officially a One Direction expert.

