13 hidden meanings in Selena Gomez' De Una Vez music video

By Sam Prance

Selena Gomez' 'De Una Vez' music video is filled with easter eggs.

Selena Gomez is back with a new Spanish-language song and fans are living for the easter eggs in her 'De Una Vez' video.

Yesterday (Jan 14), Selena Gomez released the first single from her upcoming Spanish-language project. 'De Una Vez' sees Selena sing about finding strength after heartbreak. Speaking about it with Apple Music, Selena said: "Not only is it about leaving the past behind and forgiveness, but it’s also about strength, moving forward, and starting your next chapter".

Selana co-wrote 'De Una Vez' with Puerto Rican producer Tainy (Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin) and the video was directed by husband and wife duo Los Pérez. Just like the song, it's very moving and there are multiple hidden meanings in it.

'De Una Vez' is filled with references to Selena's Mexican culture, as well as multiple nods to her past eras and personal life. Fans have also noticed potential teasers for Selena's Spanish-language project in the music video. With that in mind, we've gathered together just a few of the key 'De Una Vez' easter eggs that fans have spotted so far.

1) The heart is a milagro from Mexican culture.

Milagros are religious folk charms that are traditionally used for healing purposes.

“We designed the heart—we call it the Milagro in Mexican culture—and its light to be a metaphor for the healing throughout the story.” - @LosPerezTV pic.twitter.com/UsyI24pqqb — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) January 15, 2021

2) Selena references her last Tainy collaboration.

Selena last worked with Tainy on 'I Can't Get Enough' and the video has a similar opening shot.

3) The shadow of Selena's former love disappears.

As Selena wakes up and begins healing, the presence beside her leaves. The shadow and the pillow imprint vanishes.

4) The flowers are a tribute to Frida Kahlo.

Selena honours one of Mexico's most iconic artists with her styling in the music video.

The flowers on Selena’s dress and hair were a nod to Frida Kahlo! The flowers on the dress, hair, and within the video all connect with this idea of renewal



The jewelry showcased the talents of Mexican designer Daniela Villegas. #DeUnaVez pic.twitter.com/h6uvbg1ISk — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) January 15, 2021

5) The wings are a reference to the AMAs.

Selena sings 'I don’t regret the past, I know the time spent by your side cut off my wings' at this moment in the video.

While singing « Es que no me arrepiento del pasado, Sé que el tiempo a tu lado cortó mis alas » which means « I don’t regret the past, I know the time spent by your side cutt of my wings », wings appears behind Selena on the wall, referencing to her 2014 performance at the AMAs pic.twitter.com/dJGKwZ02lc — GOMES 🌺 (@gomes_selenator) January 15, 2021

6) There are multiple 'Fetish' parallels.

The videos are like sisters. In 'Fetish' Selena embraced losing total control and in 'De Una Vez' she celebrates regaining it.

after years, selena burned the kitchen pic.twitter.com/u31RBKkJzg — lindaᴴ🌺 (@selankagomez) January 15, 2021

7) The couch is a 'Good for You' reference.

It's unclear if it's the exact same sofa but Selena confirmed the connection on Twitter.

🛋 — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 15, 2021

8) Selena burns a polaroid of her former love.

The past is officially in the past.

In the kitchen, Selena is burning the last pictures of her past lover, specifically a Polaroid, the last picture that referred to Selena’s ex on her Instagram was a picture of herself with a Polaroid of him for his birthday, she deleted it once and for all in 2019 pic.twitter.com/qvqGrhZtiX — GOMES 🌺 (@gomes_selenator) January 15, 2021

9) There is a Wizards of Waverly Place nod.

The scene of Selena in the mirror is reminiscent of the Wizards of Waverly Place opening credits.

how it how it's

started going#DeUnaVez pic.twitter.com/16cdZ40g3I — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) January 15, 2021

10) Selena potentially hints at an album release date.

What could 4:05 mean?

The music video of “De Una Vez” is covered with references that we might not see... But in the oven, we have 4:05, which can mean something. Maybe the release date of the album (April 5th)? pic.twitter.com/Y6ofy0M1oX — Selena Gomez Charts 🌸 (@SelGOnCharts) January 15, 2021

11) Selena teases a possible Rosalía collaboration.

Selena could just be giving a shout out to one of her favourite artists but what if a duet is on its way?

El Mal Querer by Rosalia appeared in the #DeUnaVez music video! pic.twitter.com/RmragBePKN — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) January 15, 2021

12) Selena bids goodbye to the Rare era.

At the end of the video, a storm whisks away objects resembling Selena's past, including a vinyl copy of Rare.

The album cover of "Rare" has also been spotted in the MV of "De Una Vez".👀

ESUCHA DE UNA VEZ pic.twitter.com/2vhCtQl3QF — Selena Gomez Charts (@SGChartUpdate) January 15, 2021

13) Selena teases 'Baila Conmigo'.

In the final shot, the words of Selena's rumoured next single 'Baila Conmigo' appear.

SELENA LEFT THE HOME BECAUSE IT WAS FULL OF BAD MEMORIES, LOVESTORY, HER OLD MUSIC AND MANY MORE, THEN SHE'LL GO TO BAILA CONMIGO TO START THE NEW HER / ERA 🤯 pic.twitter.com/lb6gokvfHT — Dino 🦖 || SG3 IS COMING (@rarepsj) January 15, 2021

We can't wait to see the rest of this era unfold.

What do you think? Did we miss any?