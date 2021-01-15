13 hidden meanings in Selena Gomez' De Una Vez music video

15 January 2021, 12:52

By Sam Prance

Selena Gomez' 'De Una Vez' music video is filled with easter eggs.

Selena Gomez is back with a new Spanish-language song and fans are living for the easter eggs in her 'De Una Vez' video.

Yesterday (Jan 14), Selena Gomez released the first single from her upcoming Spanish-language project. 'De Una Vez' sees Selena sing about finding strength after heartbreak. Speaking about it with Apple Music, Selena said: "Not only is it about leaving the past behind and forgiveness, but it’s also about strength, moving forward, and starting your next chapter".

Selana co-wrote 'De Una Vez' with Puerto Rican producer Tainy (Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin) and the video was directed by husband and wife duo Los Pérez. Just like the song, it's very moving and there are multiple hidden meanings in it.

READ MORE: Read the English translation of Selena Gomez' De Una Vez lyrics

Selena Gomez De Una Vez video: Easter eggs and meaning explained
Selena Gomez De Una Vez video: Easter eggs and meaning explained. Picture: Interscope Records, Disney Channel

'De Una Vez' is filled with references to Selena's Mexican culture, as well as multiple nods to her past eras and personal life. Fans have also noticed potential teasers for Selena's Spanish-language project in the music video. With that in mind, we've gathered together just a few of the key 'De Una Vez' easter eggs that fans have spotted so far.

1) The heart is a milagro from Mexican culture.

Milagros are religious folk charms that are traditionally used for healing purposes.

2) Selena references her last Tainy collaboration.

Selena last worked with Tainy on 'I Can't Get Enough' and the video has a similar opening shot.

3) The shadow of Selena's former love disappears.

As Selena wakes up and begins healing, the presence beside her leaves. The shadow and the pillow imprint vanishes.

4) The flowers are a tribute to Frida Kahlo.

Selena honours one of Mexico's most iconic artists with her styling in the music video.

5) The wings are a reference to the AMAs.

Selena sings 'I don’t regret the past, I know the time spent by your side cut off my wings' at this moment in the video.

6) There are multiple 'Fetish' parallels.

The videos are like sisters. In 'Fetish' Selena embraced losing total control and in 'De Una Vez' she celebrates regaining it.

7) The couch is a 'Good for You' reference.

It's unclear if it's the exact same sofa but Selena confirmed the connection on Twitter.

8) Selena burns a polaroid of her former love.

The past is officially in the past.

9) There is a Wizards of Waverly Place nod.

The scene of Selena in the mirror is reminiscent of the Wizards of Waverly Place opening credits.

10) Selena potentially hints at an album release date.

What could 4:05 mean?

11) Selena teases a possible Rosalía collaboration.

Selena could just be giving a shout out to one of her favourite artists but what if a duet is on its way?

12) Selena bids goodbye to the Rare era.

At the end of the video, a storm whisks away objects resembling Selena's past, including a vinyl copy of Rare.

13) Selena teases 'Baila Conmigo'.

In the final shot, the words of Selena's rumoured next single 'Baila Conmigo' appear.

We can't wait to see the rest of this era unfold.

What do you think? Did we miss any?

Trending on PopBuzz

Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch: 18 facts about the TikTok star you probably didn't know

Viral

FBI investigating viral TikTok video believed to be missing girl Cassie Compton.

TikTok video believed to be missing girl Cassie Compton is in fact Haley Grace Phillips

Internet