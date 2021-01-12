Selena Gomez appears to confirm that she is releasing a Spanish album

By Sam Prance

Selena Gomez fans are convinced that 'De Una Vez' and 'Baila Conmigo' are the names of her new singles.

It's official. New Selena Gomez music is on its way and it looks like she is about to release her first Spanish language album.

Selena Gomez has worked non-stop over the last year and she shows no signs of slowing down. After releasing her No. 1 album, Rare, in January 2020, she's started a cooking show called Selena + Chef, launched the Rare Beauty line, and she is returning to acting with lead roles in multiple new films, as well as the new comedy series, Only Murders in the Building.

Fans need not worry about new music though. Selena Gomez appears to have just confirmed that she has at least two new Spanish language songs on the way, 'De Una Vez' and 'Baila Conmigo', as well as a potential Spanish language album.

What do 'De Una Vez' and 'Baila Conmigo' mean?

Is Selena Gomez releasing a Spanish album? De Una Vez and Baila Conmigo explained. Picture: @selenagomez via Instagram

Last year (Dec 17), Selena Gomez told Billboard that she has "a whole little vessel of good things coming" and Billboard said that it "could include a Spanish-language project". And now, this week (Jan 11), fans have noticed multiple murals appear in Mexico and Brazil, featuring the words 'De Una Vez', 'Selena Gomez' and 'Baila Conmigo', as well as paintings of Selena.

'De Una Vez' means 'At once' and 'Baila Conmigo' means 'Dance with me'. People believe that they're the titles of two new Selena songs. If you're not convinced, Selena has recently liked multiple tweets and Instagram posts in which fans are speculating that she has a new Spanish project coming and that 'De Una Vez' and 'Baila Conmigo' are singles.

Here are just a few of the tweets which Selena has personally liked from her Twitter account.

OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD DID SELENA JUST CONFIRM DUV AND BAILA CONMIGO 😱😳😧☠️😍😭 #selenaiscoming pic.twitter.com/Syv3MgD5ea — showyouallmydemons (@_loveandpain_) January 11, 2021

NOT SELENA LIKING THIS OMG pic.twitter.com/ZB6ez0zS7t — steven ⛓🥀 (@graciouslygomez) January 11, 2021

not selena liking this... she’s teasing your honor pic.twitter.com/N87cZvoVqx — 𝕯𝖆𝖒𝖎𝖊𝖓 (@6inchSeI) January 11, 2021

SELENA IS COMING OMG SG3 IS REAL pic.twitter.com/qsNyorgPLn — Ania| ♡ (@nastybkob) January 11, 2021

As it stands, there's no title or release date for Selena's Spanish project as a whole but we imagine that 'De Una Vez' and 'Baila Conmigo' will come out soon since Selena has already begun teasing them. There are also rumours that Rauw Alejandro features on 'Baila Conmigo' but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Does Selena Gomez speak Spanish?

Selenators will already know that Selena Gomez is Mexican-American and she is very proud of her Hispanic heritage. She's already rerecorded many of her songs in Spanish and collaborated with Latinx artists like Ozuna and J Balvin.

Selena has said in the past that she doesn't speak Spanish fluently but she told Harper's Bazaar in 2018 that she "needs to learn" it so it's possible that she's become a more confident Spanish linguist in recent years.

What do you think? Are you excited to hear new Selena music?