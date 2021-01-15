Read the English translation of Selena Gomez' De Una Vez lyrics

Selena Gomez De Una Vez lyrics: English translation. Picture: Interscope Records

By Sam Prance

Selena Gomez has released her first Spanish only single and the meaning behind her 'De Una Vez' lyrics is so powerful.

Selena Gomez has put out a new single and her 'De Una Vez' lyrics are about finding strength on your own after heartbreak.

Earlier this week (Jan 11), Selena Gomez sent her fans into meltdown after multiple murals appeared in Mexico, featuring the words 'De Una Vez', 'Selena Gomez' and 'Baila Conmigo' on them. Shortly afterwards, people began theorising that Selena was about to release new Spanish language music and, yesterday (Jan 14), Selena confirmed that the rumours were true.

Selena tweeted: "De Una Vez. Esta noche", alongside the art for her new single 'De Una Vez'. She then posted the video for the song just hours later with the caption: "This is the beginning of something I’ve wanted to explore for so long. I hope you love it as much as I do."

The song is all in Spanish so we've found the English translation for you to understand exactly what Selena is singing.

What do Selena Gomez' 'De Una Vez' lyrics mean?

'De Una Vez' means 'At once' and the song is about the exact moment in which you heal from a broken heart. In the intro, Selena sings: "It doesn't hurt me like before / The injury from your love has healed". She adds: "Once and for all / I am stronger on my own / And it's not that I regret the past / I know that the time spent by your side cut my wings / But now my chest is bulletproof".

'De Una Vez' is the first single from Selena Gomez' as yet untitled Spanish project. She hasn't confirmed whether or not she's releasing a full album but the words 'Baila Conmigo' appear at the end of the 'De Una Vez' video, leading fans to believe that another Spanish single is coming very soon. Until then, we'll be playing 'De Una Vez' on repeat.

Selena Gomez - 'De Una Vez': English Translation

INTRO

It doesn't hurt me like before

The injury from your love has healed

CHORUS

Once and for all

I am stronger on my own

And it's not that I regret the past

I know that the time spent by your side cut my wings

But now my chest is bulletproof

VERSE 1

I don't have you, I have myself

This is not for you to think it's about you

I left so don't you forget

That through death one can be reborn

When the last ocean dries up

That's when I'll think about coming back

Now I fully understand what I feel

You're not here

How good is the time that has passed

I am healed from you, I already told you

I no longer feel you

I don't feel you anymore

You never knew how to value me, and...

CHORUS

Once and for all

I am stronger on my own

And it's not that I regret the past

I know that the time spent by your side cut my wings

But now my chest is bulletproof

OUTRO

Oh

Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah

My chest is bulletproof

Uh-uh-uh-uh

Alone, ah-ah, ah

Now my chest is bulletproof