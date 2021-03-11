Read the English translation of Selena Gomez's Adiós lyrics
Selena Gomez is giving Selenators everything we want with her Revelación EP but what do her Spanish 'Adiós' lyrics mean?
'Adiós' is Track 6 on Revelación, it's a kiss-off bop in which Selena Gomez calls out an ex who won't accept that she doesn't want anything to do with them anymore and still calls her at "three in the morning" even though they've split. 'Adiós' literally means 'Goodbye' in Spanish and the song sees Selena remind her ex that she's already said "goodbye" to them.
In the chorus, Selena sings: "Adiós, esto no es pa' tí / La foto que subí, te lo quería decir 'Adiós'." In English, this translates to: "Bye, this isn't for you / The picture I posted, I wanted to tell you 'Bye'." She later adds: "No quiero drama / Quiero ir a la cama, con quién me dé la gana," which means: "I don't want drama / I want to go to be with whoever I desire."
What do Selena Gomez's Adiós lyrics mean? Read the full English translation below.
Selena Gomez - 'Adiós' lyrics
INTRO
La-la-la, la-ah, ah-ah-ah, la-ah
La-la-la, la-ah, ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah
VERSE 1
Your friends already told me
That you don't want to know about me
You don't miss that routine anymore
That your life is going better without me
PRE-CHORUS
But then, why do you claim me?
Asking me how and with whom
If you call me at three in the morning
When I've already forgotten you
CHORUS
Bye, this isn't for you
The picture I posted, I wanted to tell you "Bye"
It's fine, it's not ill-intentioned
This isn't personal, there's nothing to explain, bye
When someone says that, it means it's over
It's probably true, yeah
Calm down, calm down, bye
I already said bye, bye
VERSE 2
Because there's nothing left here
You have me all wrong
Don't drown me with words
If I leave you on read, why do you call me?
No, no, don't play dumb
If I have you cray-cray
It's because I don't, I don't want drama
I want to go to bed with whoever I want
PRE-CHORUS
But then, why do you claim me?
Asking me how and with whom
If you call me at three in the morning
I already forgot you
CHORUS
Bye, this isn't for you
The picture I posted, I wanted to tell you "Bye"
It's fine, it's not ill-intentioned
This isn't personal, there's nothing to explain, bye
When someone says that, it means it's over
It's probably true, yeah
Calm down, calm down, bye
I already said bye, bye
OUTRO
Yeah
Yeah
Bye (Yeah)
La-la-la, la-ah, ah-ah-ah, la-ah
La-la-la, la-ah, ah-ah-ah, la-ah
Bye
Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music about Revelación Selena explained: "This has been something I've wanted to do for 10 years, working on a Spanish project, because I'm so, so proud of my heritage."
