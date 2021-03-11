Read the English translation of Selena Gomez's Adiós lyrics

By Sam Prance

The meaning behind Selena Gomez's Adiós lyrics explained.

Selena Gomez is giving Selenators everything we want with her Revelación EP but what do her Spanish 'Adiós' lyrics mean?

'Adiós' is Track 6 on Revelación, it's a kiss-off bop in which Selena Gomez calls out an ex who won't accept that she doesn't want anything to do with them anymore and still calls her at "three in the morning" even though they've split. 'Adiós' literally means 'Goodbye' in Spanish and the song sees Selena remind her ex that she's already said "goodbye" to them.

In the chorus, Selena sings: "Adiós, esto no es pa' tí / La foto que subí, te lo quería decir 'Adiós'." In English, this translates to: "Bye, this isn't for you / The picture I posted, I wanted to tell you 'Bye'." She later adds: "No quiero drama / Quiero ir a la cama, con quién me dé la gana," which means: "I don't want drama / I want to go to be with whoever I desire."

What do Selena Gomez's Adiós lyrics mean? Read the full English translation below.

Selena Gomez Adiós lyrics: English translation. Picture: @selenagomez via Instagram, Interscope Records

Selena Gomez - 'Adiós' lyrics

INTRO

La-la-la, la-ah, ah-ah-ah, la-ah

La-la-la, la-ah, ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

VERSE 1

Your friends already told me

That you don't want to know about me

You don't miss that routine anymore

That your life is going better without me

PRE-CHORUS

But then, why do you claim me?

Asking me how and with whom

If you call me at three in the morning

When I've already forgotten you

CHORUS

Bye, this isn't for you

The picture I posted, I wanted to tell you "Bye"

It's fine, it's not ill-intentioned

This isn't personal, there's nothing to explain, bye

When someone says that, it means it's over

It's probably true, yeah

Calm down, calm down, bye

I already said bye, bye

VERSE 2

Because there's nothing left here

You have me all wrong

Don't drown me with words

If I leave you on read, why do you call me?

No, no, don't play dumb

If I have you cray-cray

It's because I don't, I don't want drama

I want to go to bed with whoever I want

PRE-CHORUS

But then, why do you claim me?

Asking me how and with whom

If you call me at three in the morning

I already forgot you

CHORUS

Bye, this isn't for you

The picture I posted, I wanted to tell you "Bye"

It's fine, it's not ill-intentioned

This isn't personal, there's nothing to explain, bye

When someone says that, it means it's over

It's probably true, yeah

Calm down, calm down, bye

I already said bye, bye

OUTRO

Yeah

Yeah

Bye (Yeah)

La-la-la, la-ah, ah-ah-ah, la-ah

La-la-la, la-ah, ah-ah-ah, la-ah

Bye

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music about Revelación Selena explained: "This has been something I've wanted to do for 10 years, working on a Spanish project, because I'm so, so proud of my heritage."

