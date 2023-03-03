Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

By Katie Louise Smith

Can you believe? After almost five years, a brand new Taylor Swift world tour is almost upon us! The Eras Tour is set to begin in Glendale, Arizona on March 17th where Taylor will perform songs from all 10 of her albums.

Since 2018, when Taylor embarked on her last world tour, she's released four brand new albums and two re-recorded albums. Due to the pandemic, Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights have yet to be toured, which means she'll have over 200 songs to choose from for The Eras Tour setlist. Narrowing all of that down into a 2-hour show? Sounds impossible, right?

But what songs will make the cut? And what songs will be cut? Here's everything we know so far about Taylor's Eras Tour setlist, including our predictions, how many songs she'll likely play and more.

What songs are on Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour setlist?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play? Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Amazon, Republic Records

How many songs will Taylor Swift perform on The Eras Tour?

The average Taylor Swift concert is around 2 hours long. On the Rep tour, Taylor managed to perform 19 tracks in total, including several mashups that featured some of her older songs.

For The 1989 World Tour, she performed 18 songs, while 17 songs were performed on The Red Tour and the Speak Now World Tour.

This time, however, Taylor is not promoting one specific album, she'll be playing songs from all 10 of her albums, and has a whopping 229 songs (!!) to choose from.

In terms of how many songs Taylor will perform, it'll likely be around 19 or 20 slots long. Taylor could also end up doing a similar thing to what she did on the Rep tour, with medleys, mashups and interludes giving fans a brief taste of some of her beloved songs that don't make it to the setlist as full performances.

What songs will Taylor Swift perform on the Eras Tour?

Well, we’ll have to wait until March 17th to see what Taylor has pulled together for fans but we can probably expect a mix of her highest charting songs, lead singles, fan favourites, outright bangers and tracks that stand out as milestones in her incredible career so far.

Popular tour classics like 'Fearless', 'Love Story', 'Long Live', 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together', 'Blank Space' and 'Style' will no doubt make the cut.

The likes of 'Enchanted', 'Mean', 'Delicate', 'You Belong With Me', 'Should've Said No', 'Wildest Dreams', and '...Ready For It?' could also pop up on the set list.

Of all the new songs she's yet to perform on tour, 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version)', 'Cruel Summer', 'Lover', 'August', 'Betty', 'No Body, No Crime', 'Anti-Hero', 'Bejewelled' and 'Karma' feel like perfect stadium tour possibilities, too.

It’s also likely that the setlist will be slightly different for each leg she performs on. So while the majority of the setlist will be the same, the UK and Europe shows might end up with a few slightly different numbers. Same goes for Asia, South America and Oceania, if she tours in those places.

But of course, with soooo many incredible songs in her catalogue, some favourites are bound to be cut altogether.

We'll update this article with Taylor's full Eras Tour set list as soon as it drops.

Taylor Swift's last tour was back in 2018 with the Reputation Stadium Tour. Picture: Getty

Will Taylor Swift add surprise songs to The Eras Tour setlist?

Much like her other tours, it’s also possible that Taylor will perform one surprise song for each show.

Throughout the Rep tour, Taylor mixed in some throwback tracks alongside the album tracks and mashups. Tracks like ‘Teardrops on my Guitar’, ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’, ‘Haunted’, ‘Babe’, ‘Better Man’, ‘Forever & Always’, ‘Wonderland’ and ‘Starlight’ (to name a few!) all made an appearance.

Depending on what makes it into the official set list, Taylor’s list of surprise songs could include plenty of underrated fan favourites ('Clean', 'Death By A Thousand Cuts', 'State of Grace').

What are Taylor's most performed songs on tour?

Taylor’s top 3 most performed songs are ‘Love Story’ (491 times), ‘Our Song’ (404 times) and ‘You Belong With Me’ (381).

Of course, almost all of Taylor’s most performed songs are from her first two albums. As the list goes on, the Speak Now bops, Red bangers and 1989 hits start to weave their way in.

If you’re wondering what Taylor’s most played songs from her first five albums are, here’s a break down:

Taylor Swift: ‘Our Song’, ‘Tim McGraw’ and ‘Picture To Burn’

Fearless: ‘Love Story’, ‘You Belong With Me’ and ‘Fifteen’

Speak Now: ‘Sparks Fly’, ‘Mean’ and ‘Mine’

Red: ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’, ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’ and ‘Red’

1989: ‘Shake It Off’, ‘Blank Space’ and ‘Out of the Woods’

Taylor has only had the chance to perform songs from Reputation on the Reputation Stadium Tour so far, but ‘Ready For It?’, ‘Delicate’ and ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ take the top spots when it comes to live performances of the Rep tracks.

Due to the cancellation of Lover Fest, Taylor hasn’t been able to perform Lover on a tour setting. (Yep, we’re still waiting on our first live performance of 'Cruel Summer'!) Folklore, Evermore and Midnights will also be making their tour debut on the Eras Tour.

What songs do you want to see Taylor perform on the Eras tour?

