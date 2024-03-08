Millie Bobby Brown vs. 'The Most Impossible Millie Bobby Brown Quiz'

8 March 2024, 17:31 | Updated: 8 March 2024, 17:37

Millie Bobby Brown vs. 'The Most Impossible Millie Bobby Brown Quiz'

By Katie Louise Smith

How well does Millie Bobby Brown know Millie Bobby Brown? There's only one way to find out.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At just 20 years old, Millie Bobby Brown has already had an incredible career so far. Stranger Things, Enola Holmes, Florence By Mills. Actor, producer, businesswoman. Former YouTube singing sensation... if you know you know! But how well does she actually remember it all?

To celebrate the release of Millie's latest movie Damsel, we challenged her to take on 'The Most Impossible Millie Bobby Brown Quiz'. (Why is it impossible? Because there's no way she'll be able to score 100%!)

From expert level trivia questions about her previous roles and appearances, to identifying her own characters based on extreme close ups, Millie does a pretty solid job. But can you beat her score?

Watch the interview and find out whether Millie beats the quiz at the top of this page.

You can also head to the PopBuzz YouTube channel or Global Player to watch the quiz in full.

Damsel is now streaming on Netflix.

Millie Bobby Brown takes on The Most Impossible Millie Bobby Brown Quiz
Millie Bobby Brown takes on The Most Impossible Millie Bobby Brown Quiz. Picture: PopBuzz

