Gypsy Rose Blanchard wants Millie Bobby Brown to play her in a future project

Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she's finally free in first TikTok since prison release

By Katie Louise Smith

"I always had you in mind!"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

If Gypsy Rose Blanchard ever makes a film or scripted TV series about her life, she's got one particular actress in mind for who she would want to portray her on screen.

Gypsy, who has just been released from prison after 8 years for her involvement in the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard, has now been speaking to media outlets about her new life and of course, the subject of The Act has popped up a couple of times.

Back in 2019, Gypsy was the subject of the Hulu series The Act where she was portrayed by Joey King, but she had absolutely no input and the show was made without consulting her at all.

Gypsy has not watched the show because "reliving the trauma" is "not the best option" for her. She has, however, thought about what a future project might look like if she had full control over it. First order of business? She would want Millie Bobby Brown to play her.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard wants Millie Bobby Brown to portray her in a hypothetical future project. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Gypsy was asked who she'd like to see portray her if she ever decided to create a project about her life story in the future.

"It's funny, because I always wanted Millie Bobby Brown to play me. I think she'd be good at playing me," she said with a laugh, before adding: "I always had you in mind!"

In the same interview, Gypsy acknowledged Joey's portrayal of her and noted that she thought she did a really good job of mimicking her distinctive voice.

"I'm sure that Joey King did an amazing job playing me. I actually heard an audio clip of her doing my voice, and I think she got it spot-on," she said.

Joey King portrayed Gypsy Rose Blanchard in 2019's The Act. Picture: Alamy

Joey ended up securing several nominations for her performance of Gypsy, including nods at the Emmys, Golden Globes and SAG Awards.

In a report from PEOPLE, Joey is reportedly happy for Gypsy upon her release from jail. The article notes that while she doesn’t currently have plans to meet Gypsy, she has left the door open should Gypsy want to meet her.

Read more about Gypsy Rose Blanchard here: