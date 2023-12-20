Percy Jackson fans say the show is already "monumentally better" than the movies

Meet Percy Jackson’s Walker Scobell

By Sam Prance

Percy Jackson and the Olympians episodes 1 and 2 have debuted on Disney+ to rave reviews.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The wait is officially over Camp Half-Blood campers! Percy Jackson and the Olympians has arrived on Disney Plus and it's a hit.

As one of the most successful book franchises ever, it's not an easy task to adapt Percy Jackson and the Olympians for the screen. While people loved Logan Lerman in the original movies, the films were criticised for failing to accurately bring the books to life and fans weren't happy with them. Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan famously hates both of them.

However, Disney+'s new Percy Jackson and the Olympians series was created with Rick Riordan at the helm. As a result, it stays true to the books and, with the first two episodes of the show now out on the streaming service, fans are unanimously praising it.

READ MORE: Percy Jackson season 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Disney+ show

Percy Jackson fans say the show is already "monumentally better" than the movies. Picture: Disney+, 20th Century Fox

From the way it recreates some scenes from the book word for word to the brilliant acting by Walker Scobell as Percy, Leah Jeffries as Annabeth and Aryan Simhadri as Grover, Percy Jackson and the Olympians truly lives up to the books that it's based on. The show is so popular that it's already received a score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

In their review, Inverse wrote: "Percy Jackson and the Olympians, a pitch-perfect adaptation of Rick Riordan’s mythological fantasy book series, may just have the juice to take on this throne and give the kids of the Harry Potter generation a new franchise that will grow along with them."

Meanwhile, Variety said: "At long last, Riordan’s work has been given the extensive visual adaptation it deserves."

As for, fans they are losing it with one saying it is "monumentally better" than the films already.

Here are just a few of the reactions so far.

That's what I'm talking about!

five minutes into percy jackson ep1 and it’s already the best thing i’ve ever seen in my life pic.twitter.com/Hs0HLsVC9V — lily (@lavfeysun) December 20, 2023

Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this.

these percy jackson episodes….yeah real tv is finally back



pic.twitter.com/feqJ9peZh8 — (holly jolly Sarah) سارة (@sarsaraaaaah) December 20, 2023

I am now a Percy Jackson stan account.

I am so normal about Percy Jackson right now so normal so down to earth I am so normal about this I like this to a normal capacity of an average fan pic.twitter.com/JLMTNS3pwT — lys / luke 🌊 (@PerseusJackssn) December 20, 2023

Poetry!

“you have been claimed by poseidon. earthshaker, stormbringer. percy jackson, son of Poseidon” I GET CHILLSSSSSSS EVERYTIMEEEE pic.twitter.com/mfFj2zIMo6 — cay (@koralinadean) December 20, 2023

Logan Lerman, we love you!

the first episode of Percy Jackson on Disney+ was monumentally better than both of the films I’m so sorry Logan Lerman pic.twitter.com/kQJGuybonS — shelby 🪐 (@itmeshelby) December 20, 2023

They did what needed to be done.

First episode of Percy Jackson ate so bad….. this is for the dreamers pic.twitter.com/J1j6uhetbY — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) December 20, 2023

It was a hit from the first second.

JUST PUSHED PLAY ON PERCY JACKSON pic.twitter.com/WZ5wns82xc — Exquisite Armantè (@ExquisiteWill) December 20, 2023

I'm getting emotional.

a whole generation of kids are gonna grow up with percy, annabeth, and grover as their favorite heroes sorry the kid in me is so grateful my heart is full ☹️❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/MRyp8jth6H — athena (@vlezvs) December 20, 2023

BRB - going to rewatch the two episodes!

Read more Percy Jackson news here: