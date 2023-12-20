Percy Jackson fans say the show is already "monumentally better" than the movies

20 December 2023, 16:00

Meet Percy Jackson’s Walker Scobell

By Sam Prance

Percy Jackson and the Olympians episodes 1 and 2 have debuted on Disney+ to rave reviews.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The wait is officially over Camp Half-Blood campers! Percy Jackson and the Olympians has arrived on Disney Plus and it's a hit.

As one of the most successful book franchises ever, it's not an easy task to adapt Percy Jackson and the Olympians for the screen. While people loved Logan Lerman in the original movies, the films were criticised for failing to accurately bring the books to life and fans weren't happy with them. Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan famously hates both of them.

However, Disney+'s new Percy Jackson and the Olympians series was created with Rick Riordan at the helm. As a result, it stays true to the books and, with the first two episodes of the show now out on the streaming service, fans are unanimously praising it.

READ MORE: Percy Jackson season 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Disney+ show

Percy Jackson fans say the show is already "monumentally better" than the movies
Percy Jackson fans say the show is already "monumentally better" than the movies. Picture: Disney+, 20th Century Fox

From the way it recreates some scenes from the book word for word to the brilliant acting by Walker Scobell as Percy, Leah Jeffries as Annabeth and Aryan Simhadri as Grover, Percy Jackson and the Olympians truly lives up to the books that it's based on. The show is so popular that it's already received a score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

In their review, Inverse wrote: "Percy Jackson and the Olympians, a pitch-perfect adaptation of Rick Riordan’s mythological fantasy book series, may just have the juice to take on this throne and give the kids of the Harry Potter generation a new franchise that will grow along with them."

Meanwhile, Variety said: "At long last, Riordan’s work has been given the extensive visual adaptation it deserves."

As for, fans they are losing it with one saying it is "monumentally better" than the films already.

Here are just a few of the reactions so far.

That's what I'm talking about!

Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this.

I am now a Percy Jackson stan account.

Poetry!

Logan Lerman, we love you!

They did what needed to be done.

It was a hit from the first second.

I'm getting emotional.

BRB - going to rewatch the two episodes!

Read more Percy Jackson news here:

WATCH: Asa Butterfield and Cora Kirk rank Christmas dinner food

Asa Butterfield and Cora Kirk Interview Each Other | The Group Chat

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

LEGO is set to release Twilight: Cullen House build set after fan design became popular online

LEGO announces Twilight Cullen House Lego set is in development

Percy Jackson season 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Disney+ show

Percy Jackson season 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Disney+ show

Cheryl Hole

Cheryl Hole reveals the six queens she'd invite to her dream dinner party | My Life In 20

RuPaul's Drag Race

Logan Lerman surprises Percy Jackson cast with sweet message of support

Logan Lerman surprises new Percy Jackson cast with message of support

What time does Percy Jackson come out on Disney Plus? Here's when the next episode is released

Percy Jackson release time: Here's what time it comes out on Disney+

Trending on PopBuzz

Is Beyoncé releasing a Renaissance live album? Here's everything we know so far

Is Beyoncé releasing a Renaissance live album? Here's everything we know so far

Beyonce

Beyoncé Renaissance visuals: Here's where and when you can expect to watch the music videos

Beyoncé Renaissance visuals: Everything we know about the upcoming film and music videos

Beyonce

Beyoncé Act II: Release date, tracklist, news and theories about the Renaissance sequel

Beyoncé Act II: Release date, tracklist, news and theories about the Renaissance sequel

Beyonce

Taylor Swift's reaction to being booed at Chiefs vs. Patriots game goes viral

Taylor Swift's reaction to being booed at Chiefs vs Patriots game goes viral

Taylor Swift

Miranda Cosgrove says she's never been drunk or smoked in her entire life

Miranda Cosgrove says she's never been drunk or smoked in her entire life

Celeb

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Ashnikko breaks down the lyrics for Weedkiller track by track

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

Jonas Brothers vs. 'The Tower Of Truth'