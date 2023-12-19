Logan Lerman surprises new Percy Jackson cast with message of support

Watch the final Percy Jackson and the Olympians trailer

By Katie Louise Smith

"You’re making a lot of people happy bringing these characters to life. I can’t imagine a better fit for Percy Jackson than Walker."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In case you needed any more proof that Logan Lerman is a king, the actor has just surprised the new cast of Percy Jackson with a sweet message of support ahead of the release of the brand new Disney Plus TV show.

Logan was the first actor to bring the iconic character to life on screen, starring as the titular character in the 2010 and 2013 movies. While fans absolutely loved his take on the teenage demigod, the films were criticised for the way they aged Percy up too fast.

The film franchise has long since ended, but Logan has remained at the forefront of everyone's minds when Percy Jackson pops up in conversation. Now he's officially handing over that crown to Walker Scobell, who plays Percy in the TV series, and the rest of the cast.

In a sweet clip from a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Logan took the time to write a message to Walker, Leah Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri, congratulating them on their hit show.

READ MORE: Percy Jackson release time: Here's what time it comes out on Disney+

Logan Lerman surprises Percy Jackson cast with sweet message of support. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage, Disney

During the live chat with the cast, host Josh Horowitz surprised Walker, Leah and Aryan with a special message from Logan himself, that also included a really sweet shout out to Walker.

"The show looks amazing," Logan told the trio in a note. "I can’t wait to see you all crush it in your roles. You’re making a lot of people happy bringing these characters to life. I can’t imagine a better fit for Percy Jackson than Walker. You were so brilliant in The Adam Project. I hope you like eating blue food the next few years because I think you have a hit show on your hands."

Reacting to the heartfelt note, Walker agreed that it "definitely does [feel good] a little bit" to know that Logan is rooting for him, the rest of the cast and the show.

READ MORE: Percy Jackson author shuts down Logan Lerman Poseidon fan casting for Disney+ series

Aryan Simhadri, Leah Sava Jeffries and Walker Scobell led the new Percy Jackson cast. Picture: Getty

Walker has not yet met Logan in person, but it's only a matter of time before the two Percy Jacksons finally meet up and break the internet.

"I have DM’d him before," Walker later added, when discussing Logan. "I watched one of his movies, Perks of Being a Wallflower. I really liked it. I thought it was so good I DM’d him and I told him what's good."

Read more about Percy Jackson here: