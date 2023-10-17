Percy Jackson fans divided over first look at Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes

By Sam Prance

Lin-Manuel Miranda plays the role of Hermes in Disney+'s upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series.

Disney+ have released a photo of Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes in Percy Jackson and the Olympians and it has divided fans.

Ever since Rick Riordan revealed that he would be adapting his Percy Jackson books into a Disney+ series, fans have been eager to find out if the show will live up to the original novels. Rick famously did not like the Logan Lerman movies but he has been heavily involved in the new TV adaptation and promised fans that it will stay as true to the original books as possible.

The first official Percy Jackson and the Olympians trailer debuted in September to rave reviews from fans and critics alike. However, we now we have our first look at Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes and it's safe to say not everyone is impressed.

Fans of the films will know that Hermes was previously played by Dylan Neal and Nathan Fillion. In the films, Hermes wears suits and costumes more in keeping with Roman god attire. In Disney's first photo of Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes, however, he appears wearing a hoodie and fans are confused as to why he looks like Lin-Manuel in day-to-day life.

Reacting to the first look photo, a fan tweeted: "All the gods having distinct styles and then there’s lin-manuel miranda in a hoodie." Another joked: "It’s so inspiring when an actor transforms for a role like this."

Other fans defended the photo though. A person argued: "'Why does he look like a normal guy' The gods in PJO usually present themselves as regular humans to blend in[,] the only reasonable critique here is that he's not dressed up as like a FedEx employee."

Another responded: "I know the gods in PJO can dress and look however they want… BUT why does he look like he just walked onto the set just in his own clothes and they were like yeah perfect lmao."

all the gods having distinct styles and then there’s lin manuel miranda in a hoodie https://t.co/SFdisvEldf — zi ✡︎ (@oofouchoww) October 15, 2023

It’s so inspiring when an actor transforms for a role like this https://t.co/2ir6olySRM — Sydney🚀 (@CountVolpe) October 16, 2023

this was my last straw... https://t.co/ogq2DZDK6C — zae (@itszaeok) October 15, 2023

"Why does he look like a normal guy" The gods in PJO usually present themselves as regular humans to blend in the only reasonable critique here is that he's not dressed up as like a FedEx employee https://t.co/hPnqjquEl5 — Xiao (@velsmells) October 15, 2023

Hermes in PJO is supposed to look like Just Some Guy while also being slimy and annoying, so yeah they nailed that https://t.co/SoLEM4GvmD — Nikolaj🍦🇺🇦 (@nikicaga) October 15, 2023

I know the gods in PJO can dress and look however they want… BUT why does he look like he just walked onto the set just in his own clothes and they were like yeah perfect lmao😭 https://t.co/jvaBvnsfMC — Ace H. ♠ (@ThatOnePoes) October 15, 2023

Given that this is just a first look photo, it's possible that we will see Lin-Manuel in a more elaborate costume elsewhere in the series. With Rick involved, it seems likely that the show will do justice to the books.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuts on Disney+ on December 20th.