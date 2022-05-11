Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan condemns racist comments about 12-year-old Leah Sava Jeffries

11 May 2022, 11:55

By Sam Prance

Leah Sava Jeffries will play Annabeth in Disney's upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan has released a statement calling out the racist comments directed at Leah Sava Jeffries.

Last week (May 5), Disney+ announced that rising stars Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri will be playing Annabeth and Aryan in their new Percy Jackson and the Olympians series. Rick Riordan also took to his website to praise both actors by writing: "Leah is *exactly* the way I imagined Annabeth in the books" and "Aryan is exactly the right guy for the job".

The casting news was met with widespread praise online. However, Leah has also been subjected to racist comments from Percy Jackson fans and now Rick has taken to his website to condemn the people who are taking issue with her casting.

READ MORE: Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan slams the movies

Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan condemns racist comments about Annabeth actress Leah Sava Jeffries
Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan condemns racist comments about Annabeth actress Leah Sava Jeffries. Picture: Disney+, Collection Christophel / Alamy Stock Photo

Yesterday (May 10), Rick wrote: "This post is specifically for those who have a problem with the casting of Leah Jeffries as Annabeth Chase... Whatever else you take from this post, we should be able to agree that bullying and harassing a child online is inexcusably wrong. The negative comments she has received online are out of line. They need to stop."

Rick then explained: "I have been clear that I was looking for the best actors to inhabit and bring to life the personalities of these characters, and that physical appearance was secondary for me. We did that. We took a year to do this process thoroughly and find the best of the best. This trio is the best."

He added: "Once you see Leah as Annabeth, she will become exactly the way you imagine Annabeth. You are judging her appropriateness for this role solely and exclusively on how she looks. She is a Black girl playing someone who was described in the books as white. Friends, that is racism."

Rick continued: "Saying 'I am not racist!' is simply declaring that you deny your own biases and refuse to work on them."

READ MORE: Disney+'s Percy Jackson series casts Walker Scobell as Percy

Rick ended his statement by saying: "Watch the show or don’t. That’s your call. But this will be an adaptation that I am proud of, and which fully honors the spirit of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, taking the bedtime story I told my son twenty years ago to make him feel better about being neurodivergent, and improving on it so that kids all over the world can continue to see themselves as heroes at Camp Half-Blood."

WATCH: Dove Cameron Says Her Ex Was A "Bad Kisser"

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Chelsea Lazkani reveals details of off-camera feud with Davina Portraz.

Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani says Davina Portraz threw "microaggressions" at her off camera

Selling Sunset

Zac Efron wants to make High School Musical 4 with the original cast

Zac Efron says he would love to star in a High School Musical reboot
Amanda Seyfried says she was "grossed out" by men asking her if it was raining after Mean Girls came out

Amanda Seyfried says she was "grossed out" by men asking her if it was raining after Mean Girls came out
Doctor Who writer Russell T Davies shuts down claims Ncuti Gatwa was cast in show because of "diversity"

Doctor Who writer Russell T Davies shuts down claims Ncuti Gatwa was cast in show because of "diversity"
Tyler Joseph says Tom Cruise fired Twenty One Pilots from the Top Gun Maverick soundtrack

Tyler Joseph says Tom Cruise "fired" Twenty One Pilots from the Top Gun Maverick soundtrack

Twenty One Pilots

Trending on PopBuzz

People are furious that Jack Harlow is being compared to Mac Miller

Jack Harlow is being compared to Mac Miller and his fans hate it

News

Halsey reveals she's been diagnosed with multiple health conditions.

Halsey shares health update and reveals PoTS and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome diagnosis

Halsey

Dylan O’Brien reportedly in the running to replace Ezra Miller as The Flash

Dylan O’Brien reportedly in the running to replace Ezra Miller as The Flash
Is it 10am or 2pm?

Is it 10am or 2pm? People are divided over this viral time question on TikTok

Viral

Jesse Williams opens up about nude scenes in Take Me Out after Twitter videos go viral

Jesse Williams opens up about nude scenes in Take Me Out after Twitter videos go viral

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale