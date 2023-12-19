Percy Jackson release time: Here's what time it comes out on Disney+
19 December 2023, 11:48
Watch the final Percy Jackson and the Olympians trailer
Percy Jackson will be released on Disney Plus on December 20th at midnight PST. Here is what time the show will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.
Listen to this article
At long last, it's finally time for Percy Jackson and the Olympians! But what time does the show come out on Disney Plus?
Starring Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri as our iconic trio Percy, Annabeth and Grover, alongside a whole host of famous faces portraying the Gods and the mortals, Percy Jackson and the Olympians has already received rave reviews from critics. (97% on Rotten Tomatoes?! Oh, it's gonna be a hit.)
For those hoping to binge-watch the whole thing in one go, we have bad news: All eight episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will not be released at once. The first two episodes will be released together, with the next one dropping a week later. But the good news? We can now look forward to a brand new episode every week right up until the end of January.
Here's a helpful list of all the Percy Jackson episode release dates and times so you can make sure you're perched and ready for the next episode.
What time does Percy Jackson and the Olympians come out on Disney Plus?
Percy Jackson episode 1 and 2 release time: Here's when it comes out on Disney Plus
New episodes and movie usually drop on Disney+ at midnight PST, which means the new episode of Percy Jackson will be available to stream at the corresponding time in your country.
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians episodes 1 and 2 will be released on Wednesday December 20th at 12:00AM PST
Here's a list of Percy Jackson release times for various timezones:
- United States (PT) - 12:00 AM
- United States (ET) - 03:00 AM
- Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)
- Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 5:00 AM
- United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM
- Europe (Central European Time) - 9:00 AM
- South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 10:00 AM
- India (New Delhi) - 13:30 PM
- Indonesia (Jakarta) - 3:00 PM
- Philippines (Manila) - 4:00 PM
- Hong Kong - 4:00 PM
- Singapore - 4:00 PM
- Australia - 4:00 PM (Perth), 7:00 PM (Sydney)
- Japan (Tokyo) - 5:00 PM
- New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 PM
Find even more time zones here.
Percy Jackson episodes: When does the next episode of Percy Jackson come out?
There will be eight episodes in the first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, but they won't all be dropping at once. The first two episodes will be released on Wednesday December 20th, and the remaining six episodes will drop each week, at the same time.
Episode 3 will be available to stream on Wednesday December 27th at midnight PST.
Here's the full list of release dates for each episode:
- Episode 1: December 20, 2023
- Episode 2: December 20, 2023
- Episode 3: December 27, 2023
- Episode 4: January 3, 2024
- Episode 5: January 10, 2024
- Episode 6: January 17, 2024
- Episode 7: January 24, 2024
- Episode 8: January 31, 2024
Read more Percy Jackson news here:
- Percy Jackson fans divided over first look at Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians fans are crying over "perfect" first Disney+ trailer
- Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan condemns racist comments about 12-year-old Leah Sava Jeffries
- Percy Jackson author shuts down Logan Lerman Poseidon fan casting for Disney+ series
- Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan slams the movies
WATCH: Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December
Natalie Portman Is Julianne Moore & Charles Melton's Biggest Fan | Netflix's May December