Percy Jackson release time: Here's what time it comes out on Disney+

Watch the final Percy Jackson and the Olympians trailer

By Katie Louise Smith

Percy Jackson will be released on Disney Plus on December 20th at midnight PST. Here is what time the show will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

At long last, it's finally time for Percy Jackson and the Olympians! But what time does the show come out on Disney Plus?

Starring Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri as our iconic trio Percy, Annabeth and Grover, alongside a whole host of famous faces portraying the Gods and the mortals, Percy Jackson and the Olympians has already received rave reviews from critics. (97% on Rotten Tomatoes?! Oh, it's gonna be a hit.)

For those hoping to binge-watch the whole thing in one go, we have bad news: All eight episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will not be released at once. The first two episodes will be released together, with the next one dropping a week later. But the good news? We can now look forward to a brand new episode every week right up until the end of January.

Here's a helpful list of all the Percy Jackson episode release dates and times so you can make sure you're perched and ready for the next episode.

What time does Percy Jackson and the Olympians come out on Disney Plus?

What time does Percy Jackson come out on Disney Plus? Here's when the next episode is released. Picture: Disney

Percy Jackson episode 1 and 2 release time: Here's when it comes out on Disney Plus

New episodes and movie usually drop on Disney+ at midnight PST, which means the new episode of Percy Jackson will be available to stream at the corresponding time in your country.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians episodes 1 and 2 will be released on Wednesday December 20th at 12:00AM PST

Here's a list of Percy Jackson release times for various timezones:

United States (PT) - 12:00 AM

United States (ET) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 5:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Time) - 9:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 10:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 13:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 3:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 4:00 PM

Hong Kong - 4:00 PM

Singapore - 4:00 PM

Australia - 4:00 PM (Perth), 7:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 5:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 PM

Aryan Simhadri, Walker Scobell and Leah Jeffries star as Grover, Percy and Annabeth in Percy Jackson. Picture: Disney

Percy Jackson episodes: When does the next episode of Percy Jackson come out?

There will be eight episodes in the first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, but they won't all be dropping at once. The first two episodes will be released on Wednesday December 20th, and the remaining six episodes will drop each week, at the same time.

Episode 3 will be available to stream on Wednesday December 27th at midnight PST.

Here's the full list of release dates for each episode:

Episode 1: December 20, 2023

Episode 2: December 20, 2023

Episode 3: December 27, 2023

Episode 4: January 3, 2024

Episode 5: January 10, 2024

Episode 6: January 17, 2024

Episode 7: January 24, 2024

Episode 8: January 31, 2024

