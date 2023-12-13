Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

13 December 2023, 16:51

Charles Melton's Hilarious 'Riverdale' Moment With Julianne Moore & Natalie Portman

By Sam Prance

To celebrate the release of May December, we spoke to Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore and Charles Melton about the film.





Everyone is talking about Charles Melton's performance in May December. It's already won him multiple prestigious awards. However, no one loved Charles' acting more than his Academy Award winning costars Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore.

Directed by Todd Haynes, May December tells the story of Gracie (Julianne Moore) and Joe (Charles Melton). Gracie served prison time after she illegally had sex with Joe when he was just 13 years old. They later got married and had two children together. Natalie Portman plays Elizabeth, an actress who visits the couple to study Gracie before playing her in a film.

Loosely inspired by a true story, May December has received huge acclaim from critics and awards buzz. To celebrate the release of the movie, we spoke to Natalie, Julianne and Charles and they couldn't stop complimenting each other.

READ MORE: Is May December based on a true story? The disturbing real life inspiration revealed

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets
Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets. Picture: PopBuzz

Praising Charles, Natalie said: "You never know what reaction there's gonna be but it was a privilege to get to watch him up close in his first major, you could tell that this was gonna be the first of a big, important career. He was so prepared and so focused, and so in the character, and showed up with a real confidence but humility and kindness as a human."

Natalie added: "We were like, 'Oh he's like the best person to work with and he's a brilliant actor!' So it was just clear, you never know how other people are gonna respond but you knew that this was a major actor."

Julianne also revealed that she instantly clicked with Natalie and Charles. She said: "I loved them both right away. Todd had a couple of dinners and we had one all together that was really wonderful. My first thought was, 'God, these people are great'. I thought, 'Oh, this is gonna be really, really pleasant' and I wasn't disappointed."

As for Charles, he said the recognition is "cool" but working with Natalie and Julianne was the true award for him. He said: "That was the gift. Working with Natalie and Julie who are masters of their craft and how supported and free that I felt, empowered by them and just working with them. I felt just so encouraged."

READ MORE: Ariana Grande roasts Charles Melton's singing voice on the set of 'break up with your girlfriend' video

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore in may December
Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore in may December. Picture: Alamy

Elsewhere, Natalie and Julianne even revealed their favourite films of each others. Natalie said: "Oh there's so many! I love Safe so much. It's such an important film to me. I love Far From Heaven, I love Kids Are All Right, I love Magnolia, I love Big Lebowksi, I love Still Alice, I love Gloria Bell. I mean really just, it's endless."

She ended by saying: "The problem is you just start to take the brilliance for granted because it's just every time."

As for Julianne, she replied: "I think Natalie is so remarkable when you think about what she's achieved since the time she was a little girl. She was a child in Leon The Professional. This child emerges who's got this incredible talent and screen presence and ability and it just kept going."

She added: "I wrote her an email after Black Swan because I was so absolutely blown away."

Natalie and Julianne even explained if they've ever watched Charles in Riverdale. To find out exactly what they said and more, watch the interview at the top of this page.

You can watch the May December now on Sky Cinema in the UK and Netflix in the US.

