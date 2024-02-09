Netflix's One Day: Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod interview each other | PopBuzz Meets

9 February 2024

Leo Woodall & Ambika Mod Interview Each Other | Netflix's One Day | The Group Chat

Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

Leo and Ambika grill each other on 'The Group Chat'

It's been a hot minute since a rom-com swept us off our feet but Netflix's new series One Day has done just that.

One Day tells the story of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew who, on 15th July 1988, the night of their graduation, speak for the very first time. The next morning, they go their separate ways but their connection leaves a lasting impression.

Each episode finds Dexter and Emma, one year older, on this one particular date, as they grow and change, move together and apart, experience joy and heartbreak over 20 years.

One Day PopBuzz Interview Leo Woodall Ambika Mod
One Day PopBuzz Interview Leo Woodall Ambika Mod. Picture: PopBuzz

Based on the worldwide bestseller by David Nicholls, and adapted for a film in 2011, starring Anne Hathaway, the Netflix series stars Leo Woodall (The White Lotus) and Ambika Mod (This Is Going to Hurt) and their chemistry is palpable. The 30 minute episodes make this series highly bingeable, too.

To celebrate the release, we asked Leo and Ambika to grill each other about the worst jobs they've ever had, what song they'd play in the bedroom for their character's "mood" music, and what scene they were most nervous to film.

Hit play on the video at the top of this page to watch the full interview or read the excerpt below.

Leo Woodall: After reading the script for the first time, which scene were you most excited to film and which scene were you most nervous?

Ambika Mod: Most nervous was the episode seven scene on the street. I don't know if this is a spoiler but Emma and Dexter have a big fight and that was really scary to have to do. And the one that I was most excited for was, obviously, I just love...

Leo: Arthur's seat.

Ambika: I love being at the peak of the seat! And it was a lovely day and a lovely time.

Leo: It was but I had a slightly different day.

Ambika: What?

Leo: I had food poisoning.

Ambika: Oh!

One Day is available to stream exclusively on Netflix now.

