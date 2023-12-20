Percy Jackson cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets
20 December 2023, 18:25
Percy Jackson Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets
Can Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri get 100% on this Percy Jackson quiz?
How well do the cast of Percy Jackson know the franchise? There’s only one way to find out, as we put them to the ULTIMATE test!
To celebrate the release of Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, we challenged Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri to 'The Most IMPOSSIBLE Percy Jackson Quiz'.
From questions about the books, iconic quotes and an IMPOSSIBLE question round, can they score 100%? And can you beat their score?! Hit play on the video at the top of this page to find out.
