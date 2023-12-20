Percy Jackson season 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Disney+ show

20 December 2023, 12:16 | Updated: 20 December 2023, 15:42

Meet Percy Jackson’s Walker Scobell

By Sam Prance

Will there be a Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2? Here's everything you need to know about the second season.

Demigods assemble! Percy Jackson and the Olympians is airing on Disney Plus but will there be a second season of the show?

Ever since Rick Riordan announced that he would be adapting Percy Jackson and the Olympians into a series with Disney+, fans have been hoping that the show will last long enough to cover every book in the franchise. The films in the 2010s only made it up to the second book, The Sea of Monsters, and were criticised for straying too far from the source material.

READ MORE: Here's what time the next episode of Percy Jackson come out on Disney+

With the first episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians already receiving rave reviews, the demand for a second season is overwhelming. With that in mind, here's everything we know about Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 including the release date, cast info, plot spoilers and news about what's to come.

When does Percy Jackson season 2 come out?


Percy Jackson season 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Disney+ show. Picture: Disney+

Will there be a Percy Jackson season 2?

Disney Plus is yet to officially renew Percy Jackson and the Olympians for a second season but plans are already in place. In an interview with Deadline, executive producer Jon Steinberg teased that discussions about season 2 are currently happening.

He said: "I think everyone has a real hope that this will live a long and healthy life. Right now, we’re trying to deal with step one. But we’d be lying if we said there weren’t people who are thinking about step two right now."

Meanwhile, executive producer Becky Riordan confirmed that they’ve already started to outline the season 2 "bible". She said: "Sea of Monsters is one of my favourites. I really love that we’re going to have more time with Grover."

Whether or not the show actually gets renewed will depend on how popular season 1 is, so make sure you watch it and spread the word! We imagine an announcement will come soon based on the critics and fan responses.

When is the Percy Jackson season 2 release date?

Until Percy Jackson and the Olympians is renewed, we won't know anything about a season 2 release date. However, given that Rick Riordan has explicitly said that he wants the series to remain a loyal adaptation of the books, we imagine that he will be keen to film season 2 as soon as possible so that the cast don't look too old.

Filming for season 1 took place between June 2022 and February 2023. If filming for season 2 starts early next year, then it could come out as soon as early 2025. Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as we know more.

WARNING: PERCY JACKSON SPOILERS BELOW


Will there be a Percy Jackson season 2? Picture: Disney+ via Alamy

Who is in the Percy Jackson season 2 cast?

Just like The Sea of Monsters, it seems likely that most of the characters from Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 will stick around for a second season in order to stay true to the books.

With this in mind, we expect to see all of these characters return in prominent roles:

  • Walker Scobell - Percy Jackson
  • Leah Jeffries - Annabeth Chase
  • Aryan Simhadri - Grover Underwood
  • Dior Goodjohn - Clarisse La Rue
  • Charlie Bushnell - Luke Castellan

Elsewhere, season 2 will introduce fans to many iconic characters from The Sea of Monsters. We can't wait to see who will be cast as Tyson the Cyclops, Tantalus, Charles Beckendorf, Rainbow, Agrius and Oreius, Circe, Reyna Ramírez-Arellano, Hylla Ramírez-Arellano, Blackbeard, Blackjack, Thalia Grace and Polyphemus.

What will happen in Percy Jackson season 2?

Based on everything the cast and crew have said, we reckon that Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 will follow the plot of The Sea of Monsters closely. In the book, Percy is 13 and he and his friends are tasked with saving Grover from the Cyclops Polyphemus.

Meanwhile, Camp Half-Blood is attacked by a Titan and Clarisse is tasked with retrieving a Golden Fleece in order to cure the magical pine tree that protects Camp Half-Blood.

Just like season 1, it will be filled with magic, mystery and no doubt a couple of surprises.


Who is in the Percy Jackson season 2 cast? Picture: Disney+ via Alamy

Is there a Percy Jackson season 2 trailer?

The wait for a Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 trailer will be long given that filming is yet to begin but we'll let you know as soon as there is one.

