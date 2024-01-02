Gypsy Rose Blanchard breaks silence in first video since prison release

Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she's finally free in first TikTok since prison release

By Katie Louise Smith

"I'm finally free."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has officially logged on and has shared her first TikTok video since being released from prison, following her involvement in the killing of her abusive mother Dee Dee Blanchard.

In 2016, Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years in prison after persuading her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn to kill her mother. Her mother Dee Dee, who suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, had subjected Gypsy to years and years of medical abuse. Despite being healthy, Gypsy was made to travel in a wheelchair, have unnecessary surgeries and use a feeding tube by her mother, who was convinced that her daughter was severely ill.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Gypsy explained that she did it because she "was desperate to get out of that situation".

After 8 years in prison, Gypsy was released on parole and is now establishing her own social media presence. She shared her first Instagram selfie on December 29th, and has now taken to TikTok to share a message with her supporters.

READ MORE: Gypsy Rose Blanchard is being released from prison three years early

Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares first TikTok following prison release. Picture: Investigation Discovery, via TikTok

"I'm finally free," Gypsy said in the video, that you can watch at the top of the page. "I just wanna send a quick video to thank everyone for the massive amounts of support I'm getting on social media."

"Everyone has been really, really nice and supportive and I really appreciate that," she continued.

Gypsy went to let people know that she's back home in Louisiana, and has a lot of "great things" happening really soon. She went on to plug her upcoming documentary series, The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her e-Book, which is a reflection on everything that she has learned and experienced during her time in prison.

In her second TikTok, Gypsy wished her followers a Happy New Year's Eve and shared that she was spending it with her husband, father and stepmother.

Gypsy has already amassed 6.1 million followers on TikTok, and it's clear that she'll be using the platform to share her story, as well as raise awareness. Her bio reads: "Public Figure/Speaker, Author, Advocating Awareness of Munchausen by Proxy."

Read more about Gypsy Rose Blanchard here: