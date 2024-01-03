Gypsy Rose Blanchard slams trolls criticising her husband Ryan Anderson

Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she's finally free in first TikTok since prison release

By Sam Prance

Gypsy Rose Blanchard married Ryan Anderson in prison in 2022.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has called out trolls who have been criticising and making fun of her husband Ryan Anderson online.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard first became the subject of international news attention in 2015 when she was involved in the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard with her ex Nicholas Godejohn. Dee Dee sufferered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy and she abused Gypsy for years. She convinced Gypsy that she was severely ill even though she was healthy at the time.

In 2016, Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years in prison and she was released on parole on December 29th 2023. Since Gypsy went to prison, she's amassed a huge amount of supporters online who believe that she didn't deserve to go to jail for her crimes. Gypsy's story also received renewed attention when Joey King played her in The Act on Hulu in 2019.

Now, Gypsy is free and living with her husband Ryan Anderson but Ryan's Instagram page has been flooded with trolling.

READ MORE: Gypsy Rose Blanchard breaks silence in first video since prison release

Gypsy Rose Blanchard slams trolls criticising her husband Ryan Anderson. Picture: @gypsyrose_a_blanchard via Instagram

Calling out the negative comments on a recent selfie Ryan posted, Gypsy wrote: "Ryan, don’t listen to the haters. I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER. I love you."

She also wrote: "Besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire🔥 happy wife happy life ❤️".

Meanwhile, Ryan made clear that he's not letting any of the hate get to him. He wrote: "Who said I gave a damn about what these jealous people say anyway, haha...now come get it Baby..."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard defends her husband from hate comments:



“Ryan, don't listen to the haters […] besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night...yeah I said it, the D is fire 🔥 happy wife happy life ❤️” pic.twitter.com/TXji84rdsn — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 3, 2024

Who is Gypsy Rose Blanchard's husband?

Ryan Anderson is a teacher from Louisiana. He first came into contact with Gypsy in 2019. He sent her a letter after he saw her documentary and the two later became pen pals. They met in person in 2020 and married each other in a private ceremony in 2022. Now, that Gypsy has been released from prison, she lives with Ryan.

Ryan's Instagram bio reads: "My name is Ryan Anderson. I'm from Louisiana. I'm married to the most wonderful, most beautiful woman in the world, Gypsy Rose Blanchard..."

Read more about Gypsy Rose Blanchard here: