Millie Bobby Brown had to turn down being in Miley Cyrus' 'Malibu' music video

Millie Bobby Brown opens up about panic attacks and her therapy dog with Miley Cyrus

By Katie Louise Smith

"I didn’t do it because I was filming Stranger Things. But that was the coolest offer."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

On top of being an Emmy-nominated actor, film producer and businesswoman, Millie Bobby Brown is also a music video star.

After shooting to overnight fame following her breakout role on Stranger Things, Millie found herself popping in various music videos at the start of her career. She's starred in Sigma's 'Find Me', The xx's 'I Dare You' and Maroon 5's 'Girls Like You'. She's also popped up in the credits of Drake's 'In My Feelings' video, and Mariah Carey's celeb-filled 'All I Want For Christmas I You' anniversary celebration.

But it turns out that she's had to turn down a handful of iconic opportunities because of her commitment to Stranger Things.

Speaking to PopBuzz while promoting her new film Damsel, Millie revealed that she was actually meant to be in a Miley Cyrus music video.

Millie Bobby Brown reveals she was meant to be in Miley Cyrus' music video. Picture: PopBuzz, RCA

“Yes, I’ve surprisingly been asked to be in quite a few music videos. I’ve actually wanted to do all of them," Millie said, before jokingly adding: "I just can’t be a music video star, you know, I have to stop somewhere."

"I've been in three now and Maroon 5 was the best, clearly I just, like, loved it," she continued.

She then revealed the one 'dream' offer that she sadly couldn't accept because she was working on Stranger Things at the time.

"I was asked to be in 'Malibu' by Miley Cyrus." Millie shared. "I didn’t do it because I was filming Stranger Things. But that was the coolest offer I’ve ever been able to like– That’s Hannah Montana! That’s my dream! So there we go."

Watch Millie's full interview on PopBuzz's YouTube channel and Global Player on March 8th.

Damsel begins streaming on Netflix on March 8th.