By Katie Louise Smith

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour is finally upon us, and just as fans had hoped, Taylor has confirmed that she will be performing surprise songs on every single night of the tour.

If you've been a fan of Taylor for a while, you'll know that she always includes a surprise song in her tour set lists. The tradition goes all the way back to The Red Tour, and technically even further back to the Speak Now World Tour if you include the surprise covers that she performed during that era.

With the tour now officially underway, the surprise songs are back, back, back again. There are 44 songs in the setlist already, which means she's got over 180 songs to choose from for the surprise slot.

According to reports from fans who attended the first Eras Tour show in Glendale, AZ, Taylor teased that she will only play each secret song once, unless she messes it up and needs to play it again in another city.

So, with that piece of information in mind, what surprise songs has Taylor Swift already performed on The Eras Tour and what can fans expect for the rest of the dates? Here's the full list. (We'll update this article after each tour date.)

What surprise songs did Taylor Swift perform on tour?

Every surprise song that Taylor has performed on The Eras Tour so far:

The first surprise song that Taylor unveiled during the opening show of the tour was 'mirrorball' from folklore. The next night, she followed that up with another folklore track ('this is me trying'), and fan favourite 'State of Grace' from Red (Taylor's Version).

It's unclear if Taylor will stick to performing one surprise song for each show, or perform two. We'll have to wait and see what happens as the tour progresses!

Glendale, AZ (March 17) - ‘mirrorball’ ('Tim McGraw' also looks like it was a surprise song, it has not yet returned to the main setlist)

Glendale, AZ (March 18) - ‘State of Grace’ and ‘this is me trying’

Las Vegas, NV (March 24) - TBC

Las Vegas, NV (March 25) - TBC

Will Taylor Swift perform any Speak Now or debut tracks as surprise songs?

After unveiling her setlist, fans couldn't help but feel a little disappointed that Taylor only included one Speak Now song ('Enchanted') and one song from her self-titled debut album ('Tim McGraw'). She even cut 'Tim McGraw' from the second night's setlist in favour of another surprise song.

While some are hoping that they'll turn up as surprise songs along the way, others have speculated that Taylor is avoiding performing those tracks until she's able to release her own versions.

Taylor has been dropping hints that Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is coming for a looong time, and fans have even spotted a sneaky easter egg hidden within one of her tour costumes that points to the upcoming re-release.

While nothing is confirmed yet, it's likely that Taylor will update the setlist with those songs when she feels is the correct time to do so.

