Taylor Swift Eras Tour start times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift explains why Cruel Summer wasn't released as a single

By Sam Prance

How long is a Taylor Swift concert? Everything you need to know about the full schedule for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour and when it starts at Foro Sol in Mexico City, Mexico and the rest of the tour stops.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Going to see Taylor Swift at The Eras Tour and want to know what time you have to be at the venue? We've got you covered.

There's no denying that Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is one of the most in-demand concerts of all time. Not only have all the tour dates sold out but Ticketmaster crashed during the first sale. On top of that, every show, thousands of Swifties gather outside each of the stadiums to sing along as Taylor performs a whopping 45 song setlist of her biggest hits to date.

READ MORE: 335 friendship bracelet ideas for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

What's the schedule though and how long is Taylor performing for? Here's everything you need to know about all the Eras Tour times. Whether you've got tickets or are just hoping to watch one of the fan livestreams, we're here to help.

What time does Taylor Swift's Eras Tour start?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour start times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage? Picture: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift's opening acts vary throughout The Eras Tour so we recommend that you get to the venue with plenty of time to spare if you want to see who is supporting her. If you just want to see Taylor, we advise that you arrive an hour before she is due to take to the stage. That way you should be able to get through security and find your seat before she starts.

On dates where Taylor performs the full Eras Tour setlist, the concert is 3 hours and 15 minutes long. However, Taylor often has surprises at her shows and in some cases the concerts have lasted as long as 3 hours and 45 minutes.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times:

Doors Open: 16:30

Support Act: 19:00

Taylor Swift: 20:00

Show Ends: 23:15

However, the start time and end time will vary from show to show based on stadium curfews and how many people Taylor has supporting her. The first show in Glendale, Arizona started at 20:00 and ended at 23:10. The most recent show in Los Angeles, California started at 20:10 and ended at 23:45.

What time is Taylor Swift performing in Mexico City?

Taylor Swift is due to perform four shows in Mexico City, Mexico with Sabrina Carpenter supporting every show. The official stage times for Taylor's shows at Foro Sol in Mexico City on August 24th, 25th, 26th and 27th are as follows:

Doors Open: 16:30

Sabrina Carpenter: 19:00

Taylor Swift: 20:00

Show Ends: 23:15

To avoid missing anything, we suggest that you are in your seat/place from 18:00 onwards. Be sure to listen out for weather warnings too in case there are any delays. We will keep you posted with any updates.

If you're looking for a livestream link to watch from the US, Taylor's performance is scheduled to start at 19:00 (PT) and 23:00 (ET). As for the UK, it will start at 03:00 (BST).

READ MORE: Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

What time is Taylor Swift performing in Mexico City? Picture: Getty

Following her four shows at Foro Sol in Mexico City, Mexico, Taylor is next scheduled to perform at Estadio River Plate on November 9th, 10th and 11th in Buenos Aries, Argentina.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know timings for each Eras Tour concert as and when they happen.

Read more about Taylor Swift here: