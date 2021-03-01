Taylor Swift slams Ginny & Georgia over their "lazy, deeply sexist joke" about her

By Sam Prance

Respect Taylor Swift is currently trending in response to the Ginny & Georgia scene which makes fun of her dating life.

Ginny & Georgia is facing backlash over a controversial scene in which a character jokes about Taylor Swift's dating history and now Taylor has called them out on it.

Last week (Feb 24), Netflix released a brand new drama called Ginny & Georgia. The series tells the story of fictional mother-daughter duo Ginny and Georgia. Ginny is an intelligent 15-year-old, who struggles to fit in, and Georgia is her vivacious 30-year-old single mother. The show follows them as they move to an affluent town after Georgia's rich husband passes away.

The series is the Number 1 show on Netflix right now, however, a line in the script is being called out by Taylor Swift fans and Taylor herself.

Taylor Swift fans slam Ginny & Georgia over misogynistic joke about her dating life. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix, Netflix

In one scene, Ginny and Georgia are discussing their respective dating lives with each other and Ginny makes a problematic jab at Georgia. Ginny says: "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift." Naturally, Swifties are calling out the script for slut-shaming Taylor as a joke and, in response, they've got 'Respect Taylor Swift' trending on Twitter.

Taylor Swift has since tweeted: "Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you. Happy Women’s History Month I guess."

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

It's not just Ginny & Georgia that fans are calling out either. Degrassi: Next Class also uses Taylor as a punchline. One of the characters says: "Taylor Swift made an entire career off of her exes". People are now requesting that Netflix apologises for the scenes and there are even petitions for the platform to remove the jokes from their shows.

One fan tweeted: "Okay, no, it’s not sitting right with me the [sic] Netflix has two Taylor Swift projects on their platform and they are okay with treating her like this!!! RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT." Another added: "Taylor has been slut-shamed throughout her entire career and she doesn't deserve it, no one else does!"

okay no it's not sitting right with me the netflix has two taylor swift projects on their platform and they are okay with treating her like this!!! RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/dyB9ypFTY6 — Chloe | fearless (@chloelovestay) February 28, 2021

If those script writers thought of these lines as jokes, are they really that dumb? Being misogynistic and slut-shaming people has never been a joke. Taylor has been slut-shamed throughout her entire career and she doesn't deserve it, no one else does! RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/jfY53ZD0bk — fearlessly, augustine 💛🍭 (@twiceswifteu) March 1, 2021

“SORRY WAS I LOUD? IN MY OWN HOUSE THAT I BOUGHT WITH THE SONGS THAT I WROTE ABOUT MY OWN LIFE” - Taylor Swift



RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT

RESPECT WOMEN pic.twitter.com/q7lUgcfNTW — The Swift Life (@Teaandfacts123) March 1, 2021

TV shows mentioning Taylor Swift in a respectful way: pic.twitter.com/S4DlZcBnay — Kusum💛💛 (@fearlesstaylena) March 1, 2021

As it stands, Netflix haven't responded to the backlash. We shall update you if they do.