Yungblud drops price of tour tickets to $20 so more fans can afford his shows

By Sam Prance

Yungblud says he isn't making "any money" off of this tour now.

Yungblud has announced that he is changing the price of his US tour tickets to $20 so that more of his fans can afford them.

Earlier this year (Mar 15), Yungblud revealed that he would be going on tour in North America this summer starting at the end of June and finishing in August. He wrote: "NORTH AMERICA. I AM COMIN!!! LETS FUCKIN GO !! i can’t wait to finally bring this tour to you." Tickets went on sale in March and the tour is set to begin on June 27th in St. Petersburg, Florida.

With tickets still left for many of his US dates, Yungblud has now revealed that he is dropping ticket prices from $50 to $20.

Yungblud drops price of tour tickets to $20 so more fans can afford his shows. Picture: @yungblud via Instagram, Dave Simpson/WireImage

Taking to Instagram last night (Jun 20), Yungblud posted a video. He said: "Hello, right, listen, pretty big announcement. So I know a lot of you out there right now can't afford tickets to live shows and I see it and I read it every day...and it breaks my heart. I don't want someone to not be able to come to a show because they can't afford it. That just hurts."

Yungblud then explained what he's decided to do about it. He revealed: "So I spoke to my promoter and I think we've come up with something pretty cool. As of tomorrow, at 10am PST, for the American tour that starts next week, tickets are gonna be available for $20 including fees."

Yungblud continued: "And I know a lot of you out there have paid full price for the tickets, but I want you to know that every single penny, I have earned from this tour, I have put back into you guys. I have put back into this so we can make tickets available for this price."

He also said that he isn't making a profit from the tour: "I am not making anything off of this tour now because this is what it's about."

Yungblud ended by saying: "This is what Yungblud's about, coming together, pulling together and helping people out if they need us to. I genuinely want to make a difference with you all and I just want to see you and I just want to be with you and I want us to be together."

To find out how to get $20 tickets to Yungblud's tour, visit his website here.

