Chloe Moriondo reflects on her coming out journey and paints a self-portrait | PopBuzz Meets

Chloe Moriondo reflects on her coming out journey and paints a self-portrait

By Woodrow Whyte

Chloe Moriondo returns to PopBuzz HQ to paint a self-portrait and talk about her new Puppy Luv EP

Chloe Moriondo has reflected upon her coming out journey in a new interview with PopBuzz.

If you don't know who Chloe is by now, you soon will. Signed to the iconic Fueled By Ramen label, Chloe released her major-label debut album Blood Bunny to critical acclaim last year (and made our best albums of 2021 list too).

Chloe followed that with 'Dizzy', a breezy ear-worm and collaboration with fellow rising stars Alfie Templeman and Thomas Headon. More recently, Chloe released the 'puppy luv' EP last week, a collection of canine-themed songs, partly inspired by her dog Sammy (check that out here).

Prior to Blood Bunny, Chloe made a name for herself on YouTube performing covers of songs like 'Creep', 'Still Into You' and 'Wish You Were Gay' and in 2019, Chloe made the decision to come out to her online fans in a video (which has since had nearly 900,000 views).

Chloe Moriondo Portrait Mode. Picture: PopBuzz

Speaking about the decision to come out to her fans, Chloe revealed that she first had the idea while on a flight.

"I was on an aeroplane. I don't even remember where I was coming back from," she said, "but I just remembered being like, 'I really want to make a video talking about this because I feel this way about this.'"

She continued: "And so I wrote a bunch of words in like my notes app that I wanted to say on a video and I did it pretty much as soon as I got home because I just felt the urge to and it happened."

Chloe said that she wasn't worried about the reaction from fans, and suggested that many of them thought she might be LGBTQ prior to her coming out video.

She said: "I wasn't super worried about like, what other people would think of it, I felt like it was kind of expected of me to be honest.

"The amount of support that I got after that video was pretty good. There were a lot of people being really kind to me. I didn't really experience anyone being rude about anything. I didn't feel real nervous about anything after it."

She continued: "I used to really identify with wanting to be in a community of people who all feel the same way about something but now I think I just like being myself and not defining it in any other way besides that, you know?"

Watch Chloe talk about her coming out journey, as well as her musical partnership with Cavetown and her growing collection of tattoos by hitting play on the video at the top of this page.