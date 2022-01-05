Every song from Disney's Encanto soundtrack ranked

By Sam Prance

From 'Surface Pressure' to 'We Don't Talk About Bruno', here's our official ranking of the music in Disney's Encanto soundtrack.

If you haven't watched Encanto yet, what are you doing?!! The heartwarming, animated musical ranks among Disney's best.

You don't have to be a Disney fan to know that the production company is unmatched when it comes to soundtracks. From The Little Mermaid and The Lion King to Frozen and Moana, every Disney musical has an iconic collection of bops, ballads and bangers. Encanto is no different and the new soundtrack is currently topping streaming charts all around the world.

With that in mind, we've ranked all eight songs from the soundtrack: 'The Family Madrigal', 'Waiting on a Miracle', 'Surface Pressure', 'We Don't Talk About Bruno', 'What Else Can I Do?', 'Dos Orguitas', 'All of You' and 'Colombia, Mi Encanto'.

Every song from Disney's Encanto soundtrack ranked. Picture: Disney

8) 'Colombia, Mi Encanto'

The fact that 'Colombia, Mi Encanto' comes in last is a testament to how good the entire Encanto soundtrack is. A total bop but it's the end credits song and the tracks that are part of the actual movie slap just a little harder.

7) 'All of You'

A stunning conclusion to the movie. 'All of You' ties the narrative together perfectly as the family Madrigal finally resolve their issues. It's moving but it doesn't quite work as a standalone song in the way the other tracks do.

6) 'Waiting on a Miracle'

'Waiting on a Miracle' is beautiful. It falls in sixth place just because, as a song, it doesn't quite reach the heights of other Disney solos. Still, Stephanie Beatriz sings the hell out of it and the soundtrack wouldn't be complete without it.

5) 'The Family Madrigal'

Disney are so good at doing opening songs that set the scene of their movies. There are so many great comedic moments in 'The Family Madrigal' that make it so much fun to listen to. 'And that's why coffee's for grown-ups!' Iconic!

4) 'Dos Orguitas'

Try listening to this without crying challenge.

3) 'What Else Can I Do'

Isabela is an icon so it's only natural that her duet with Mirabel is a highlight of the Encanto experience. An uplifting anthem about letting go of perfection and seizing your full potential? What's not to love.

2) 'Surface Pressure'

We all love a classic Disney anthem but it's always exciting when a Disney song breaks the formula and treads new ground. 'Surface Pressure' does just that. It's fresh, it's unexpected and the lyrics are deeper than they have any right to be. 11/10, would go to a Luisa concert.

1) 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'

'We Don't Talk About Bruno' has got a point, she's an icon, she's a legend and she is the moment. Now, come on now! The song combines comedic storytelling with undeniable hooks and it encapsulates everything that Disney does best. It's no wonder that it's Number 1 on US Spotify right now.

The breakthrough hit of the entire Encanto soundtrack. We have no choice but to stan.

