Gavin Leatherwood: 'I was obsessed with Gilmore Girls...I blame my mom, sis and granny for that' | My Life in 20

By Sam Prance

Gavin Leatherwood takes a trip down memory lane in My Life In 20.

If you have ever watched Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix, chances are that you've already fallen head over heels in love with Gavin Leatherwood. The multi-talented 27-year-old plays one of Sabrina's love interests, Nick Scratch, and it's safe to say that he's a total heartthrob.

What you may not realise though is that Gavin is a singer, as well as an actor, and he's beginning to make a name for himself as an exciting alt-folk artist. Gavin released his debut single 'Just for Tonight' in October and he's already back with a new song called 'Mermaid Driftwood'.

Opening up about the meaning behind the track, Gavin explains: "I wrote this song when I was hungover in San Diego after a wedding and missing my ex-girlfriend. I saw a Mermaid made out of driftwood and though, ‘ she’ll do’."

To celebrate the release of 'Mermaid Driftwood', we got Gavin to answer our My Life in 20 questions. From his prophetic dreams to his love of Gilmore Girls, check out his answers after the jump.

20) What did you learn about yourself in 2020?

That ultimately I only have control over myself and anything that happens outside of me can either be accepted or resisted.

19) What was your favourite album from 2019?

To be honest, I have no good answer for this. I kind of live under a rock when it comes to this stuff and discover things many years after they've already come out.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

Moving to Oregon away from everything I knew growing up. I felt like I essentially started over which was incredibly difficult at first but even more so rewarding now looking back.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

I’m pretty sure I had too many crushes to count. I was a helpless romantic then and still am to this day.

16) What did you do for your “sweet sixteen” birthday?

My girlfriend at the time took me on a surprise trip to Catalina Island since I had never been there. She had a couples' massage planned, lunch at a great spot and a long romantic walk around town. A very lovely and cherished memory.

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

I hated structure, which now I love. I was always afraid of routine and getting “stuck” in the monotony of life. But I’d have to say now that there is absolute freedom in discipline.

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14 and why?

Gilmore Girls. I blame my mom, sis and granny for that one. Team Jess.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

I’m always afraid or paranoid that my dreams may come true... but only because they have on several occasions. Then, the superstition comes that if I don’t tell someone about it, it’ll come true. My family and friends have put up with a lot of dream conversations.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be and why?

A Buddhist monk. Just to feel what that level of dedication to meditation would feel like. But I’m sure I’d crave the chaos of human life at some point. So 12 hours of that would do just fine.

11) What was your favourite film when you were 11?

I was big on the Lord of the Rings train. It goes without saying but the movies were monumental around that time (still are in my mind) and I just really wanted to be Legolas.

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years’ time?

Comparing myself to others.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

My sister and I snuck downstairs to watch The Exorcist over my parents' shoulders after they put us to sleep. We came down just before the iconic 'backbend down the stairs scene'. Now any time I hear something with that same tempo I can feel the chills on the back of my neck.

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

An actor and a songwriter. If you believe in something long enough it’ll come true. Cliché I know but... I mean it.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

My pride can be a nasty little bugger. I always want to be the best at everything I do. And when I’m not, I tend to beat myself up over it. I’m learning how to let some of that go and realise I am on my own path and all that.

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party, who would you invite?

Alan Watts, Gregory Alan Isakov, Christoph Waltz, Ella Fitzgerald, Natalie Portman, Eckhart Tolle.

5) Name five things you can't live without.

Guitar, books, oxygen, water, shelter. Oh... FOOD.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

That’s way too challenging.

3) Your top three songs of all time.

'In My Life' by the Beatles. 'The Stable Song' by Gregory Alan Isakov. 'Everybody’s Talkin’' by Harry Nilsson.

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

Skydive in Maui, take a train across the US.

1) Who or what is your one true love?

I think you have to love yourself first and foremost, which is easier said than done, but we can only love one another as deeply as we can love ourselves.

