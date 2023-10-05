Kylie Minogue vs. 'The Most Impossible Kylie Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

5 October 2023, 16:22

Kylie Minogue vs. 'The Most Impossible Kylie Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

By Katie Louise Smith

How well does Kylie Min-KNOW-gue her iconic career? And can you beat her score?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Padam? PADAM, obviously! The one and only Kylie Minogue is in the building and she's taking on The Most Impossible Kylie Quiz.

To celebrate the release of Kylie's chart-topping 16th studio album, Tension, we thought it was time to test the icon herself on her music, music videos and career so far.

From random Kylie trivia questions, to the 'guess the music video' challenge (SPOILER ALERT: Kylie smashes it!), rounding off with the all important Impossible 30-second challenge, how many points can Kylie score?

Think you can beat Kylie? Watch the interview and find out her final score at the top of this page.

You can also head to the PopBuzz YouTube channel or Global Player to watch the quiz in full.

Kylie Minogue takes on 'The Most Impossible Kylie Quiz'
Kylie Minogue takes on 'The Most Impossible Kylie Quiz'. Picture: PopBuzz

