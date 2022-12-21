The year according to Rina Sawayama: 'What would I like to stay in 2022? Liz Truss'

By Sam Prance

The petition for Beyoncé to release an 'Alien Superstar' remix featuring Rina Sawayama starts now.

In 2022, Rina Sawayama blossomed from a potential mother into a mother who mothered in every single sense of the word.

It's impossible to imagine the past 12 months in pop culture without Rina. After impressing fans and critics alike with her incredible, debut album, SAWAYAMA, Rina took things up a notch with her sophomore era. Hold The Girl is equal parts raw, uplifting, experimental, emotional and fun. Not to mention, the tour and videos have been undeniably iconic.

Whether she's moving us to tears with a pop-rock anthem dedicated to her mother ('Catch Me in the Air') or she's making us all hoedown throwdown with a country-pop banger ('This Hell'), Rina never fails to impress us. From Jimmy Fallon to Graham Norton, she's also delivered some of the standout pop performances of the entire year.

With that in mind, we decided that it was necessary to touch base with Rina and find out what her 2022 has been like. As one of the standout stars of 2022, and the artist behind PopBuzz's best song of 2022, her answers are truly legendaric.

Rina Sawayama in the 'This Hell' video. Picture: Dirty Hit

PopBuzz: Describe your 2022 in three words.

Rina Sawayama: Chaotic, intense and brilliant.

Story time…what was the wildest thing to happen to you this year?

Being interviewed by the one and only Shania Twain!

Which song or album did you have on repeat all year long?

Beyoncé's 'Alien Superstar'.

If you could time travel back to January 1st, what advice would you give yourself and why?

Take more holidays.

Who is your personal hero of 2022?

Elton John. I saw his final show at the Dodgers Stadium and it was incredible. I was honoured to be able to see that.

Rina Sawyama performing on The Graham Norton Show. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Which TV or film moment/scene left you truly gagged?

The entirety of Everything Everywhere All At Once!!!

What thing did you unexpectedly become obsessed with this year?

Sketching... and the harmonica.

What or who has been your favourite account to follow on social media, and why?

I don't follow anyone lol, it's for my mental health!

What would you like to stay in 2022 and never see again?

Liz Truss.

What are you manifesting for yourself in 2023?

More time off... so writing some new music.

