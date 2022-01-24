Addison Rae divides internet after allegedly recording an unreleased Lady Gaga song

24 January 2022, 14:54 | Updated: 24 January 2022, 17:59

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Suddenly I’m an Addison Rae stan…"

Addison Rae will reportedly cover Lady Gaga’s unreleased song 'Nothing On (But The Radio)' for her upcoming album and the internet has thoughts.

In case you didn't know, Addison Rae's pop domination era is upon us. In 2021, the TikTok star released her first single 'Obsessed'. The song didn't chart on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US but it did reach No. 10 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart, which lists the top songs that have not yet charted on the main list.

Since then, Addison has confirmed that her debut album is on its way and she's working on new music (she was even named one of the top 10 female singers of all time). And one of those highly-anticipated new tracks might just be something you've heard before…

Addison Rae divides internet after allegedly recording an unreleased Lady Gaga song. Picture: Alamy

Apparently, Addison has recorded a cover of Lady Gaga’s unreleased song 'Nothing On (But The Radio)' for her upcoming album. On Friday (Jan 21), a four-second clip of a voice that is reportedly that of Miss Addison's started gaining traction online. In the clip, Addison is singing one of Lady Gaga’s unreleased songs.

'Nothing On (But The Radio)' is thought to have been written and recorded in 2010 during Lady Gaga's Born This Way era. However, the song never made it onto the final cut of the album.

Alas, Addison has not confirmed whether that is actually her voice in the recording. Some have even claimed that the clip could be singer Paris Monroe because Lady Gaga sold the song to Paris, who also did not release it. However, Paris confirmed that the voice clip circulating the internet is not her. She tweeted: "I did record it a long time ago but the only files clip is not me, sorry!"

Here's what the internet is saying about Addison Rae's 'Nothing On (But The Radio)' cover.

What do you think of Lady Gaga's 'Nothing On (But The Radio)' cover?

