Addison Rae divides internet after allegedly recording an unreleased Lady Gaga song

By Jazmin Duribe

"Suddenly I’m an Addison Rae stan…"

Addison Rae will reportedly cover Lady Gaga’s unreleased song 'Nothing On (But The Radio)' for her upcoming album and the internet has thoughts.

In case you didn't know, Addison Rae's pop domination era is upon us. In 2021, the TikTok star released her first single 'Obsessed'. The song didn't chart on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US but it did reach No. 10 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart, which lists the top songs that have not yet charted on the main list.

Since then, Addison has confirmed that her debut album is on its way and she's working on new music (she was even named one of the top 10 female singers of all time). And one of those highly-anticipated new tracks might just be something you've heard before…

Apparently, Addison has recorded a cover of Lady Gaga’s unreleased song 'Nothing On (But The Radio)' for her upcoming album. On Friday (Jan 21), a four-second clip of a voice that is reportedly that of Miss Addison's started gaining traction online. In the clip, Addison is singing one of Lady Gaga’s unreleased songs.

'Nothing On (But The Radio)' is thought to have been written and recorded in 2010 during Lady Gaga's Born This Way era. However, the song never made it onto the final cut of the album.

Alas, Addison has not confirmed whether that is actually her voice in the recording. Some have even claimed that the clip could be singer Paris Monroe because Lady Gaga sold the song to Paris, who also did not release it. However, Paris confirmed that the voice clip circulating the internet is not her. She tweeted: "I did record it a long time ago but the only files clip is not me, sorry!"

Here's what the internet is saying about Addison Rae's 'Nothing On (But The Radio)' cover.

Nothing On (But The Radio) is not even in the top 10 of the best Lady Gaga unreleased songs and yet it’s still THAT good. Her unreleased catalogue needs to be protected at all costs. TikTokers are a menace that needs to be destroyed. — Monster Reactions (@LMonsterReacts) January 22, 2022

Gaga gave her best unreleased song to a TikTok influencer… pic.twitter.com/ecZf9uJQ73 — cuntroversial (@fendifaguette) January 22, 2022

It's a sad day for Pop Music. https://t.co/MfmyEjsyFv — Sandrology (@Sandrology1) January 22, 2022

Addison Rae now that gays know that she has a recording of an unreleased Gaga song on top of I Got It Bad pic.twitter.com/AYR8t5LeVs — Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) January 21, 2022

addison rae and gaga pic.twitter.com/UgQ5L20F8R — Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) January 21, 2022

GAGA DID NOTTT SELL NOTHING ON THE RADIO TO ADDISON RAE THIS HAS TO BE A JOKE — loopa💖 (@loopa_official) January 21, 2022

Streets saying Addison Rae re-recorded a gaga demo I’m shaking pic.twitter.com/Zpkbrzr8jB — hoanne (@sinnersprey) January 21, 2022

Suddenly I’m an Addison Rae stan.. girl got the most anticipated pop song, and now a Gaga unreleased BOP https://t.co/3lcYu4wDBa — Lady Bitch (@dontrmrartpop) January 21, 2022

omg it’s actually soo good — Goatier 🗡🩸 (@GOATIERWON) January 22, 2022

So disgusting …. We don’t need a basic cover … we have der original one from gaga.. pic.twitter.com/hec6Ip2J6u — I👏 Believe 👏 Britney Spears 👏 (@_maaayr) January 22, 2022

