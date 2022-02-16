Apple Music Replay 2022: How to find your most played songs and artists of the year so far

By Sam Prance

Just like Spotify Wrapped, Apple Music Replay 2022 lets you see your Top Songs, Top Artists, Top Albums and other stats.

Apple Music Replay 2022 is officially live and it reveals what your Top Songs, Top Artists and Top Albums of 2022 so far are.

Every year, Spotify breaks the internet with Spotify Wrapped. The viral feature gives Spotify users detailed stats about their annual listening habits. Naturally, Apple Music users felt left out so Apple Music launched their own equivalent of Spotify Wrapped in 2019. Apple Music Replay tells you your most played songs, artists and albums of the year and more.

Better yet, Apple Music launches Apple Music Replay early each year so that you can check in on your stats all year round.

How do I find my Apple Music Replay 2022 stats?

Apple Music Replay 2022: How to find your most played songs and artists of the year so far. Picture: Apple Music

Finding your Top Songs, Top Artists and Top Albums for 2022 on Apple Music is easy. Just follow these simple steps.

1) Visit the Apple Music Replay website

2) Sign in to your Apple account

3) Click: "Get Your Replay Mix"

The site then instantly puts together a series of facts and playlists based on your listening habits for the year so far.

YOU CAN ACCESS YOUR APPLE MUSIC REPLAY 2022 HERE

The website will show you exactly how many hours of music you've listened to this year and a playlist of your top 100 most played songs with exact play counts. It also reveals how many different artists you've listened to in 2021 to date and who your most popular artists are. If that weren't enough, it also tells you your top 10 most played albums of the year too.

How accurate is Apple Music Replay?

How accurate is Apple Music Replay? Picture: Apple Music

It's unclear exactly how accurate Apple Music Replay is. Apple Music lets users see the play counts of all their songs in the Apple Music desktop app and people have noticed that the play counts listed in the desktop app don't always match with the play counts listed in Apple Music Replay. Nevertheless, the overall stats and rankings usally appear to be right.

You can add the Apple Music Replay playlists straight to your library and even find out your Apple Music stats for 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015.

What are your most played songs of the year so far?