Spotify Stats: How to find your Top Artists and Top Songs of all time

By Sam Prance

Spotify has created a brand new website that reveals your most played songs and artists.

There's now a Spotify site that reveals your Top Artists and Top Songs of all time.

Spotify loves to give users extensive information about their listening habits. In 2017, the popular music streaming service launched its annual Spotify Wrapped feature which lets people know which songs and artists they've streamed most that year.

More recently, Spotify has been telling users if they're in the Top 1% of Fans of an artist based on how often they listen to them. If you listen to an artist 99% more than other people on Spotify, you make the official Top 1% of Fans.

The Spotify stats don't stop there though. A new site that gives you even more info has gone viral on social media.

How do I find my Top Artists and Top Songs on Spotify?

Spotify Stats: Find out your Top Artists and Top Songs of all time here. Picture: Chesnot/Getty Images, Stats for Spotify

Chances are if you've been anywhere near Twitter or Instagram recently, you've seen friends post about their Top Artists and Top Tracks on Spotify. People have been sharing lists of their Top 50 artists and songs from the past four weeks, six months and of all time. To find out yours, all you have to do is visit statsforspotify.com and log in with your Spotify account.

The website gives you an option to see your Top Artists or Top Tracks. It then unveils personal lists for your most popular artists and songs over the last four weeks, six months and of all time. Essentially, the site closely analyses your listening habits and data to give you accurate readings of what artists and songs you really love most.

The website also shows you your most recently played songs too with exactly when you last played them.

Spotify Stats: Here's how to find out your Top Artists and Top Songs of all time. Picture: Stats for Spotify

Find out more of your Spotify stats here:

