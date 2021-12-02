How accurate is Spotify Wrapped? Here's when it starts tracking and what you need to know

By Sam Prance

Is Spotify Wrapped inaccurate? The calculations behind your Spotify Wrapped 2021 results explained.

Spotify Wrapped 2021 is finally here but how accurate is it and when does it actually start tracking our 2021 listening habits?

It's that time of year again. With the holiday season now in full swing, there's one thing that everyone's talking about: Spotify Wrapped. Yesterday (Dec 1), Spotify surprised the internet with their 2021 Spotify Wrapped results. Naturally, it wasn't long before social media was flooded with memes and people sharing detailed analytics about their 2021 listening habits.

Is Spotify Wrapped accurate though? Here's why you may have received very different results to what you were expecting.

When does Spotify Wrapped start tracking?

Despite what you may assume, Spotify Wrapped doesn't ever calculate your streaming results for a whole year. The tracking period always starts on January 1st and ends on October 31st. This gives Spotify time to put together all of your results in time for December. However, it also means that none of your November/December listening habits are ever included.

As for how accurate the results are, Spotify remains tight-lipped on how it calculates them and whether or not any streams get left out. Although it's possible that, just like Apple Music, Spotify Wrapped only counts online streams of songs and doesn't track offline streams of songs. In other words, a portion of your listening habits could be missing.

That being said, for the most part, your results should be pretty accurate. In other words, that shock artist in your Top 5 is likely in your Top 5 for a reason!

