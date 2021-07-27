Spotify Today's Top Fans: How to find your most streamed songs

By Katie Louise Smith

Here's how to find your Top Artist and most listened to songs on Spotify's Today's Top Fans feature.

Spotify are back at it again with the stats! The music streaming service has just launched the new Today's Top Fans feature that tells you who your most played artist is, and what your most listened to song is.

The new feature is a slightly updated version of 2020's Top 1% of Fans feature, offering users more insight into the songs they've played the most, how many hours they've listened, and of course, what percent super fan you are based on your listening habits for your top artist.

Per the site, the feature "provides a definitive way to prove you listen to these artists more than any other fan. This isn’t a measure of how early on you’ve been listening to an artist. It’s a measure of how many times you have streamed an artist's song on Spotify."

How to find your most listened to song on Spotify's Top Fans feature

Spotify Today's Top Fan: Find your most played songs. Picture: Chesnot/Getty Images, Spotify

How to get Spotify's Today's Top Fans feature

To find the Top Fans feature, you'll need to go to todaystopfans.byspotify.com. You can access the feature on both desktop and mobile – you just need to log into the feature before being able to use it.

Once you've logged in, the feature will tell you to swipe across to see the stats for your most played artist.

You'll then find out:

The date you first started listening to your top artist

Your top 3 songs by your top artist

Your most played song by your top artist (and how many times you've played it)

Your total amount of hours spent listening to your top artist

And of course, your final Top Fan percentage.

The feature also lets you explore more of your most played artists, with all the same stats and a final Top Fan percentage. However, you will only get a final super fan percentage if your listening stats for an artist land you in the top 15% of fandom.

Spotify Today's Top Fan: Find your most played songs. Picture: Spotify

Spotify Today's Top Fan: Find your Top Fan percentage. Picture: Spotify

How to find your most listened to song on Spotify Today's Top Fans

Nevermind the percentages... it's the most played song list that we all wanna see! To find yours, all you need to do is scroll across until you see the 'TOP THREE' graphic. Your top three songs will then load, and you can screenshot away.

If you wanted a more in-depth view at your most played artists and songs on Spotify, you can visit statsforspotify.com and log in with your Spotify account details. The Spotify plug-in gives you an option to see your Top Artists or Top Tracks. It then unveils personal lists for your most popular artists and songs over the last four weeks, six months and of all time.

