Spotify Wrapped 2023 is here: How to see your top songs, top artists here

Billie Eilish says she falls in love with multiple fans in Spotify promo

By Katie Louise Smith

Find out your most streamed songs, your top artists, your Sound Town and your Me in 2023 character.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's hereeeeee! After a full year of brand new bops, incredible new albums and two more Taylor Swift re-records, Spotify Wrapped 2023 is officially here, ready to expose all your listening habits from the past year.

With huge artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Troye Sivan, Miley Cyrus and so many more dropping banger after banger all over the place, this year's Wrapped results are going to be exciting.

If you're not familiar with the way Spotify Wrapped works, here's what you need to know: Wrapped 2023 tracks everything you've listened to over the past 10 or so months of the year. This year, Spotify reportedly extended that window, collecting data right up until mid-November. (Big win for the 1989 (Taylor's Version) Swifties!)

Wrapped 2023 categories include: Your top artists, top genres, most listened to songs, podcasts and minutes listened. This year, Spotify has also included your 'Sound Town' and your 'Me in 2023' character. Here's how to find yours.

How to find your Spotify Wrapped 2023 results

Spotify Wrapped 2023 is here – Find your Top Artists and Top Songs. Picture: Getty, Spotify

How to find your Spotify Wrapped 2023

Spotify Wrapped 2023 is available to view on the Spotify app and on the desktop website.

If your Spotify app doesn't automatically show you your Wrapped stats, you can go to website and click right here, scan the QR code and follow the instructions on your phone.

The QR code will take you to the app which will reveal your full Spotify Wrapped 2023 report.

The app and the website will take you straight to your Wrapped 2023 stats, and will show you everything in an Instagram Story-esque feature that you can share straight to your actual Instagram account.

You'll be able to find all the same stats, including your top artists, top songs, top genres and several more categories that'll definitely expose your listening habits.

READ MORE: Spotify Stats: How to find your Top Artists and Top Songs of all time

Spotify Wrapped 2023 reveals your Top Artists by month. Picture: Spotify

How to find your Me in 2023 character on Spotify Wrapped 2023

As part of Wrapped 2023, Spotify reveals what type of 'listening personality' you have when it comes to consuming new music and music from artists that you love.

There's 12 possible characters but you'll only be given one that represents you and your listening habits. You can find yours within your Spotify Wrapped presentation.

How to find your Sound Town on Spotify Wrapped 2023

Spotify Wrapped 2023's insights are much, much more advanced than the years before. This year, the feature will now tell users which location in the world they have the most similar taste to.

Spotify Wrapped 2023: How to find your Fan Mail video from Top Artist, your Me in 2023 tarot card and your Sound Town. Picture: Spotify

How to find your Top Songs of 2023 playlist on Spotify

As well as breaking down all the data from the first 10 and a half months of the year, Spotify will also generate a playlist of the 100 songs that you listened to most.

On the Spotify app, or on your Spotify account accessed via your desktop, you can find your Top Songs of 2023 playlist as part of your Wrapped 2023 report. Once you see it, tap 'Add to your library' and then the whole playlist should appear alongside your others.

It'll also just automatically appear in your playlists once you've opened your Wrapped.

READ MORE: Here's how to view your old Spotify Wrapped playlists

Read more Spotify news here: