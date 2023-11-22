Spotify Fanalytics: How to see your fan analytics and stats

22 November 2023, 10:37

Spotify Wrapped 2022 is here

By Sam Prance

Fanalytics is a new website that uses your Spotify stats to reveal how big a fan you are of your favourite artists.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

You've seen people sharing their Fanalytics results and you want to know your Spotify fan analytics? We've got you covered.

For years, Spotify users have wanted to know what their listening habits are and in 2016, the streaming platform answered all our prayers by launching Spotify Wrapped. Every year, the service tells you what your most played songs and artists of the year are. Since then, multiple sites have launched that give you even more detailed listening stats all year round.

READ MORE: When does Spotify Wrapped 2023 come out?

Now, a new site called Fanalytics is here and it gives you in depth knowledge about how you stream your favourite artists.

How do I find my Fanalytics on Spotify?

Fanalytics: How to see your Spotify fan analytics
Fanalytics: How to see your Spotify fan analytics. Picture: John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS, https://fanalytics.anthems.fm/

Fanalytics is a third party website that uses your Spotify data to figure out who your favourite artists are. It then reveals what your current favourite song by them is, what your forever favourite song by them is and what your favourite album by them is. If that weren't enough, it tells you what percentage of their top listeners you fit into.

How to use Fanalytics:

  • Visit the website: fanalytics.anthems.fm
  • Click 'connect with Spotify'
  • Agree to their terms and conditions
  • Your results will be unveiled

The website will then give you four unique artist graphics that you are free to download and share on your socials.

How accurate is Fanalytics? Is it on Apple Music?

Fanalytics is a new app and it's currently unclear how accurate the service is. However, it appears that the results provided line up with how most users stream their music. We'll let you know if and when more information becomes available.

As it stands, there is no equivalent for Apple Music, TIDAL or any other music streaming service.

Who ended up in your Fanalytics?

Read more Spotify news here:

WATCH: Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow fan edits

Rachel Zegler & Tom Blyth Try To Name Every Hunger Games Tribute | The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Trending on PopBuzz

Young Coriolanus Snow thirst tweets are going viral and they're out of control

Hunger Games fans are thirsting over young Snow and everyone is conflicted

News

Twilight studio thought Robert Pattinson wasn't attractive enough to play Edward Cullen

Twilight studio thought Robert Pattinson wasn't attractive enough to play Edward Cullen

News

Here's how Jason Schwartzman 'improvised' his scenes as Lucky Flickerman in The Hunger Games

Here's how Hunger Games' Jason Schwartzman 'improvised' his scenes as Lucky Flickerman

News

Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news

When does Reputation (Taylor's Version) come out? Here's what Taylor Swift has teased so far

Taylor Swift

Tom Blyth wants Hunger Games fans to "fall in love" with Snow in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Tom Blyth wants Hunger Games fans to "fall in love" with Snow in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

News

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 45 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's 'Bigger Than The Whole Sky' performance reduces fans to tears

Taylor Swift tearfully sings 'Bigger Than The Whole Sky' in tribute to fans who died

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift pleads for fans to stop throwing stuff on stage in viral video

Taylor Swift pleads for fans to stop throwing stuff on stage in viral video

Taylor Swift

Mighty Hoopla 2024 Line Up Headliners Jessie Ware Nelly Furtado

Mighty Hoopla 2024: Line up, tickets and everything you need to know

Taylor Swift fans are just realising what the real 'Style' lyrics are

Taylor Swift fans are just realising they've been singing 'Style' wrong this whole time

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift changes 'Karma' lyrics in honour of Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift changes 'Karma' lyrics with adorable nod to boyfriend Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Ashnikko breaks down the lyrics for Weedkiller track by track

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

Jonas Brothers vs. 'The Tower Of Truth'