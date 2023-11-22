Spotify Fanalytics: How to see your fan analytics and stats

By Sam Prance

Fanalytics is a new website that uses your Spotify stats to reveal how big a fan you are of your favourite artists.

You've seen people sharing their Fanalytics results and you want to know your Spotify fan analytics? We've got you covered.

For years, Spotify users have wanted to know what their listening habits are and in 2016, the streaming platform answered all our prayers by launching Spotify Wrapped. Every year, the service tells you what your most played songs and artists of the year are. Since then, multiple sites have launched that give you even more detailed listening stats all year round.

Now, a new site called Fanalytics is here and it gives you in depth knowledge about how you stream your favourite artists.

How do I find my Fanalytics on Spotify?

Fanalytics: How to see your Spotify fan analytics. Picture: John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS, https://fanalytics.anthems.fm/

Fanalytics is a third party website that uses your Spotify data to figure out who your favourite artists are. It then reveals what your current favourite song by them is, what your forever favourite song by them is and what your favourite album by them is. If that weren't enough, it tells you what percentage of their top listeners you fit into.

How to use Fanalytics:

Visit the website: fanalytics.anthems.fm

Click 'connect with Spotify'

Agree to their terms and conditions

Your results will be unveiled

The website will then give you four unique artist graphics that you are free to download and share on your socials.

Fanalytics site just dropped👀 pic.twitter.com/5gzV0HugiL — Spotify Daily Data (@spotify_data) November 21, 2023

How accurate is Fanalytics? Is it on Apple Music?

Fanalytics is a new app and it's currently unclear how accurate the service is. However, it appears that the results provided line up with how most users stream their music. We'll let you know if and when more information becomes available.

As it stands, there is no equivalent for Apple Music, TIDAL or any other music streaming service.

Who ended up in your Fanalytics?

