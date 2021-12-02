Here's how to view your old Spotify Wrapped playlists

By Katie Louise Smith

Here's how to find your Spotify Wrapped playlists from 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Spotify 2021 Wrapped has currently got everyone on the internet in a chokehold (seriously, the Wrapped memes are out of control!), but do you ever just get the urge to take a look back at what you were listening to 5 years ago and see how much your taste has changed?

Well, it turns out you can because Spotify's previous personalised Wrapped playlists are still available to view.

Yep, Spotify users are able to go back as far as 2016 to see their Top 100 Songs playlists. Users playlists from 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 are also still available to view with one simple tap. Here's how to find yours.

How to find your old Spotify Wrapped playlists

Spotify Wrapped: How to find your 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 playlists. Picture: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, Spotify

While there's no way to find the actual Wrapped feature from previous years with all the specific stats, Spotify users can still go back and find their Top 100 Songs playlists from the past few years. (If they're not still saved in your playlist library, that is.)

All you have to do to go back in time and peep what songs you made it to on your Most Played lists is click on one of these links below. Each link will open Spotify in your web browser and show you a playlist full of all the top songs you listened to in that year.

2017 Wrapped also includes a 'The Ones That Got Away' playlist and 2018 Wrapped includes a 'Tastebreakers' recommendation playlist. The 2019 Wrapped also includes the 'My Decade Wrapped' feature and also brings up 2016, 2017, and 2018's Top Songs playlists.

How to view Spotify Wrapped 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Picture: Spotify

How to find Spotify Wrapped 2021, your Top Artists and Top Songs

Spotify's 2021 Wrapped categories include: Your top artists, top genres, most listened to songs, podcasts and minutes listened. You can also see your Audio Aura based on your listening habits, and the feature even reveals the three songs that will soundtrack specific moments in a movie about your life.

Spotify's Audio Aura: How to find yours. Picture: Spotify

Find out more of your Spotify stats here:

This week on the Coming Out Chats podcast, trans activist Charlie Craggs and TikTok superstar NoseBleedFitz open up about their coming out journeys, their experiences accessing health care in the UK, staying in touch with teachers, and drawing strength from the trans community.