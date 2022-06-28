Spotify Icebergify: How to create your own personal iceberg chart using your Spotify stats

28 June 2022, 17:25

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Here we go again! There's another new Spotify tool in town so we can all share our listening habits in graphic form.

Following a similar format to the viral Spotify Pie Chart and Receiptify, Icebergify displays all of your most-streamed artists in a chart that looks like an iceberg.

Now we all know about Spotify Wrapped here, right? Every year we eagerly wait for Spotify to tell us our streaming habits over the last 365 days. But that's in December, we can't wait that long, and luckily now we don't even have to.

Icebergify compiles all of your Spotify data about your top 50 artists in the short term (one month), medium term (six months) and long term (several years), and then delivers your listening habits in a cool chart.

READ MORE: You can now make a Spotify pie chart of your most-streamed artists

You can now make a iceberg chart based on your Spotify listening habits
You can now make a iceberg chart based on your Spotify listening habits. Picture: Icebergify, Getty

Don't be alarmed if you see an artist lurking there and you can't remember listening to them. Because the data is collected over such a looooong period of time, some of the artists on your chart might be people you haven't listened to in ages, or artists you've only just fallen in love with.

As well as looking at who you listen to most, the chart also categorises artists according to popularity. For example, if you're always listening to Billie Eilish she will be right on the top iceberg level because she's one of the most popular artists out there right now. But if you listen to a lot of Erica Banks, she'll be closer to the bottom because she hasn't blown up yet. If you don't listen to any artists with a particular level of popularity, the level will just show up blank.

So, wanna know how to make your own chart using Icebergify? Well, listen up:

1) Head to the Icebergify website and hit "Create Yours".

2) Enter your email address and password. You will then be presented with the option to view your Spotify account data.

3) Press "Agree" if you want to go further.

4) You're in! Your personalised iceberg chart will appear based on your listening habits. Save the image and post on social media.

(It's worth noting that it'll probably take a few tries to get through. Just keep refreshing be patient!)

Unfortunately, this is only for Spotify users at the moment – sorry Apple Music users. But people have been sharing their iceberg charts on social media and comparing the results.

Read more Spotify stories here:

WATCH: Javon Walton Wants To Play Iron Man And Join the MCU

Latest Viral News

Take the 'Human Emotion' quiz from TikTok here

The 'Human Emotion' quiz is going viral on TikTok and people think it's so accurate
Beyoncé Renaissance memes: All the funniest reactions to her new album

Beyoncé is back and the Renaissance memes will make you scream BEYONCÉ?!!

Beyonce

All the memes about Ryan Gosling playing Ken in Barbie.

The memes about Ryan Gosling playing Ken in Barbie are out of control
This viral test will tell you what's wrong with you and it's so savage

The 'what the actual f is wrong with me quiz’ is going viral and it's savage
A "healthy coke" recipe has gone viral and it's disgusting.

People on TikTok are making "healthy coke" and it's absolutely vile

Trending on PopBuzz

Only Murders in the Building season 2 release time: When does episode 3 come out?

What time does Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 3 come out?

News

Only Murders in the Building season 3: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers, news etc.

Only Murders in the Building season 3: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news

News

Chris Pratt explains why he hates people calling him Chris

Chris Pratt explains why he hates people calling him Chris

Celeb

Ryan Gosling rocked a Ncuti Gatwa Doctor Who t-shirt and it's so wholesome

Ryan Gosling rocked a Ncuti Gatwa Doctor Who t-shirt and it's so wholesome

Celeb

Dove Cameron says she never fit in with the other Disney girls

Dove Cameron says she "never fit in" with the other Disney girls

News

SOS' Ashton Irwin rushed to hospital during show after suffering "stroke" symptoms

5SOS' Ashton Irwin rushed to hospital during show after suffering "stroke" symptoms

5SOS