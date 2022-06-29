Spotify Upside Down playlist: How to find which songs will save you from Vecna

By Katie Louise Smith

Find out what song is saving you from Vecna here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ever since Max Mayfield harnessed the power of Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)' to help escape the clutches of Stranger Things 4's big bad villain Vecna, we've all been scrambling to find that one song that would save us from Vecna's grasp.

Now, thanks to a handy Spotify feature, those of us who found it impossible to decide on one song will have the decision made for them.

The Upside Down Playlist will reveal the one song amongst your Spotify faves and most played to reveal your 'Saviour Song' a.k.a the song that you need to tell your mates to play just in case you ever find yourself in Hawkins with a nosebleed and a headache. Here's how to find yours.

READ MORE: Stranger Things season 5: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and trailers

Spotify Upside Down playlist: How to find your Stranger Things Vecna song here. Picture: Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto via Getty Images, Spotify, Netflix

How to find your Upside Down playlist on Spotify

All you have to do to find your personalised Upside Down playlist is click on this link.

If you're already logged into Spotify on your desktop or phone, the link will immediately take you to your playlist.

The Upside Down playlist consists of 50 songs, combining some of your favourite and most played tracks with some of Stranger Things' most iconic bops. (Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' will definitely be on your playlist alongside 'Should I Stay or Should I Go?' by The Clash and more.)

According to the Stranger Things Instagram account, the song at the top of your playlist is meant to be your 'Saviour Song'.

Just in time for @Netflix Stranger Things Vol. 2 launching on July 1st, here is your personal Upside Down Playlist to save yourself from Vecna. https://t.co/CQCqMX8xt5 pic.twitter.com/JpNobpFATM — Spotify (@Spotify) June 29, 2022

So, which songs ended up on your Vecna playlist?

Read more about Stranger Things here: