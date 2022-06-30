Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 will be released on Netflix on July 1st at midnight PST. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

This is it, nerds! Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 is literally hours away from dropping into our Netflix accounts – but what time does it actually come out?

The final two episodes of season 4 are set to blow everyone's minds as the Hawkins gang take on Vecna, the California gang attempt to rescue Eleven and the Russia gang face off against a deadly Demogorgon. Will they all manage to reunite in Hawkins in before Vecna takes his next victim? Here's hoping!

As always, Netflix release their TV shows and movies based on the time at their headquarters in California. Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 will be released on July 1st at midnight Pacific Time (PT) but the exact time it will appear on your Netflix account will vary depending on where you live in the world.

Scroll down for the exact time Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 comes out on Netflix in your country.

What time does Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 come out on Netflix?

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 will be released on Friday 1st July at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

Here are the Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 release times for a handful of major time zones, countries and cities:

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

How long are the episodes in Stranger Things 4?

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 will consist of 2 episodes, bringing the total number of chapters in season 4 to 9. If you're staying up to watch both episodes as soon as they're released, it'll take you just under 4 hours. Better squeeze a nap in before you start your watch parties!

The runtimes for the final two episodes are:

Episode 8: 1 hour 25 minutes

1 hour 25 minutes Episode 9: 2 hours 19 minutes

What happened at the end of Stranger Things 4 Volume 1?

If you need a quick reminder of what happened at the end of Volume 1, here's a brief recap of where we left our Hawkins heroes when the credits rolled at the end of episode 7.

In Eleven's storyline:

Eleven discovered the truth behind the massacre at Hawkins Lab.

Eleven also appears to be on the verge of getting her powers back.

Vecna was revealed to be 001/Henry Creel.

Vecna was also revealed to have been created by Eleven when she opened a gate and set him hurtling into the Upside Down.

In the Hawkins storyline:

Nancy got caught by Vecna and learned the truth about Henry Creel and the Creel house.

Robin and Eddie fell back through to the real world through the open gate in Eddie's trailer.

Steve is still currently in the Upside Down with Nancy, who is still in Vecna's trance.

In the California storyline:

Mike, Jonathan, Will and Argyle were on their way to Nevada to find El after seeking out Suzie for help.

In the Russia storyline:

Hopper and Joyce reunited in the Russian prison after Joyce and Murray saved Hopper and Enzo/Dmitri from a deadly Demogorgon.

What happens in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2?

Based on what we've seen so far from the trailers, all hell is about to break loose in the final two episodes of the season.

In Hawkins, the gang decide to take on Vecna once and for all. Max, Lucas and Erica head to the Creel House, Eddie and Dustin guard the gate to the Upside Down in Eddie's trailer, and Steve, Nancy and Robin head into the Creel House... in the Upside Down.

In California/Nevada, it looks like Eleven's finally got her powers back but it also looks like the government have discovered her top-secret location. The bunker is blown up, and El is reunited with Will, Mike, Jonathan and Argyle. The trailers also tease Eleven and Vecna's face-to-face rematch.

In Russia, Hopper, Joyce, Murray, Yuri and Dmitri not only have to now escape the prison, but also deal with a huge Demogorgon running loose. On top of that, the group discover a weird Demogorgon lab complete with a fragment of the Mind Flayer. In the latest trailer, Hopper can be seen shooting and running from a Demodog, too. (Oh, and yes, Hopper and Joyce finally kiss. You heard it from David Harbour first.)

I've ever been more scared in my life. See you on Friday. Don't be late!

