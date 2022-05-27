Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 release date: When does it come out on Netflix?

By Jazmin Duribe

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 will be released on Netflix on July 1. Here's what time it will be released in your country and how many episodes there will be.

Happy Stranger Things Day! We've been waiting three very, very, very long years to write this but… Stranger Things is officially back on Netflix. If you're anything like us, you've probably raced through all seven episodes already. But don't worry, there's more Stranger Things on the way.

Stranger Things 4 has been split into two parts: Volume 1 and Volume 2. Volume 1 was released on May 27th and Volume 2 will be landing on July 1st. If you're wondering why, the Duffer Brothers told Variety: "The original plan was to release it all at once again. But as we began turning over episodes, everyone began to feel the season was too big to be released in one batch — at nearly 13 hours, it is really more two seasons than one.

"We discussed various release options with Ted [Sarandos], and early on he proposed the two volume split, which would allow us to break up the season while also staying true to Netflix’s binge model."

Now that's out of the way, when are we getting Volume 2? How many episodes will there be? What's going to happen to our faves?! Here's all the info on Stranger Things Volume 2.

When does Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 come out on Netflix?

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2. Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 release date: Here's when it comes out on Netflix

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 will be released on Netflix on July 1st. Stranger Things is a Netflix original series and therefore can only be streamed on the platform.

What time Stranger Things Volume 2 come out on Netflix?

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 will be released on Netflix on Friday 1st July at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

Here are the Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 release times for a handful of major time zones, countries and cities:

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

Stranger Things 4. Picture: Netflix

How many episodes will be in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2? How long are they?

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 consists of only two episodes – episode 8 and episode 9 – bringing the total episodes in season 4 to nine.

Here's the runtimes for the final two episodes:

Episode 8: 1 hour 25 minutes

1 hour 25 minutes Episode 9: 2 hour 30 minutes

Is there a Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 trailer?

There's no trailer just yet, but there’s glimpses of scenes from Volume 2 that have been released already. Keep your eyes peeled!

