Do Steve and Nancy get back together in Stranger Things 4?

27 May 2022, 17:49 | Updated: 27 May 2022, 19:50

By Sam Prance

Nancy may be dating Jonathan but fans can't get over her scenes with Steve in Stranger Things 4.

Stranger Things is finally back baby and fans are losing it over the Steve Harrington and Nancy Wheeler scenes in season 4.

Ever since Stranger Things debuted in 2016, the entire fandom has been divided over who Nancy should end up with. At the start of the series, Nancy dates Steve but they struggle to make things work and Nancy begins falling in love with Jonathan. By the end of season 3, Jonathan and Nancy are very much a couple and Steve claims that he is completely over Nancy.

However, fans still ship Steve and Nancy together and Stranger Things 4 adds further chaos to the divisive love triangle.

Do Jonathan and Nancy break up in Stranger Things 4?

Do Steve and Nancy get back together in Stranger Things 4?
Do Steve and Nancy get back together in Stranger Things 4? Picture: Netflix

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for Stranger Things season 4.

If you haven't watched Stranger Things 4 yet, save this page and come back later.

WARNING: Stranger Things 4 spoilers
WARNING: Stranger Things 4 spoilers. Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things 4 opens with Nancy already at Emerson running the college newspaper. Meanwhile, Jonathan is now living in California with his family. Their friends, Argyle and Fred, notice that the distance is putting a strain on their relationship, and they confront Jonathan and Nancy about why they're not visiting each other over Spring Break.

Jonathan claims that Nancy's not visiting because she's working so hard on her paper and can't take time off. Meanwhile, Nancy claims that Jonathan isn't visiting her because he has to look after his brother and he's also waiting to receive an Emerson acceptance letter in the post.

When Nancy doesn't visit him, Jonathan reveals to Argyle that he's decided to enrol in Lenora Community in California instead of Emerson and that he won't tell Nancy because he doesn't want her to give up her dreams to be with him.

Meanwhile, Robin begins noticing that something is wrong with Jonathan and Nancy and Nancy says that she's sad because Jonathan was supposed to visit her and backed out "for some vague, mumbly Jonathan reason."

Do Jonathan and Nancy break up in Stranger Things 4?
Do Jonathan and Nancy break up in Stranger Things 4? Picture: Netflix

As all this is going on, Nancy and Steve are thrust back into each other's orbit when a new supernatural villain called Vecna begins to wreak havoc on Hawkins. They team up to try to save the town and, throughout their scenes together, sparks fly. Steve and Nancy can be seen flirting with each other and getting a little closer than friends usually get.

Then, in episode 6, Steve dives into a portal to get to the Upside Down and, when he's been missing too long, Nancy joins him without hesitating. After fighting off various demons in episode 7, a shirtless Steve holds tight onto Nancy and, even though they don't kiss or do anything more, it's clear that there's huge chemistry between them.

Volume 1 ends with Vecna possessing Nancy and it looks like it will be up to Steve to help save her as Jonathan is miles away from them. We'll have to wait for Volume 2 to see if Nancy breaks up with Jonathan and ends up with Steve.

Naturally, fans are divided. One person tweeted: "Why am I loving the idea of Nancy and Steve getting back together!?" Another added: "this steve and nancy shit is weird as fuck i don’t care what the fuck is this".

What do you think? Are you Team Jonathan or Team Steve?

